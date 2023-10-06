All Assassin's Creed Mirage Wilderness historical sites locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the latest installment in Ubisoft's iconic open-world franchise. The game is brimming with numerous features, such as stealth, eagle view, and different combat modes. A notable addition in this entry is the different kinds of weapons and collectibles, among which are the shining orbs in historical sites.

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, there are about 66 historical sites scattered all over the map. This article will focus on those located in the Wilderness.

Where are the historical sites in Assassin's Creed Mirage Wilderness?

In the Wilderness, you can find many collectibles (Image via Ubisoft)

The Wilderness is a vast region in Assassin's Creed Mirage and is teeming with various artifacts. Here's a list of all the historical sites you can find there:

Other Palaces

Head to the northwest part of the map. Find the point of interest and walk west until you find the place.

Dur-Kurigalzu

In the main city, head to the Northwest. Go to the south of Dur-Kurigalzu to find the orb.

Founding of Baghdad

Once you are in Dur-Kurigalzu, head south and find a viewpoint with the shining orb.

Baghdad’s Canals

Go outside of Baghdad and look for a canal with the icon of a Historical Site.

Agriculture

Walk the north road to the fields and look by the Water Mill near the river. There, you’ll find this historical site from Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Gates of Baghdad

In one of the bridges that leads to the city, you’ll find this site.

Zubaydah bint Ja’far

Situated near the Tomb of Zubaydah outside of the city.

Caravanserai

Go to the west of the city and find the Caravanserai at the east entrance.

Camels

After you find the Caravanserai, head southwest.

The One Thousand and One Nights

On your map, you'll see the letters for Baghdad. In the same spot where the D appears, you'll find a rock formation with giant gates. Find the orb at the entrance.

Death and Afterlife

Go out of the city and head to the south. Then, find the Gate of the Mills and move southwest to find the orb.

Silk Roads

Go southeast to the village of Jarjaraya. Look into the streets and find the orb.

Seleucia-on-the-Tigris

Travel all the way to the swamps located in the southeast corner of the map. Find the ruins there and get the Historical Site orb.

This concludes our guide into the Wilderness' historical sites in Assassin's Creed Mirage. To learn more about the game, you can read our articles regarding the Wilderness collectibles.