All Assassin's Creed Mirage Mysterious Shards locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage has enticed players with its mesmerizing portrayal of ancient Baghdad. Amidst the grandeur of this historical landscape, Mysterious Shards hold a special allure.

These shards, introduced following the successful assassination of your initial high-ranking Order member, have a crucial role to play in obtaining unique and potent loot.

That said, the path to acquiring these shards might not be immediately apparent to players, leaving many perplexed about their significance and whereabouts.

In this guide, we'll unveil the typical locations of these enigmatic Mysterious Shards in Assassin's Creed Mirage, categorized by the regions in which they are found.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mysterious Shards in Harbiyah

Mysterious Shard Location 1

Possible location of the Order member (Image via Sportskeeda/ Ubisoft)

This Order member traverses from the Upper Harbor, heading east towards the plaza between the Prince’s Palace and Khurasan Gate Guardhouse.

Mysterious Shard Location 2

Possible location of the Order member (Image via Sportskeeda/ Ubisoft)

You'll spot this Order member crossing the bridge that connects the Great Mosque and the Soap Boiler’s District.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mysterious Shards in Abbasiyah

Mysterious Shard Location 1

Possible location of the Mysterious Shard in Abbasiyah (Image via Sportskeeda/Ubisoft)

This Order initiate roams the streets between the Observatory and the House of Wisdom.

Mysterious Shard Location 2

Possible location of the Mysterious Shard in Abbasiyah (Image via Sportskeeda/ Ubisoft)

This target moves along the main road stretching from the Four Markets Gate to the Hammam and Kufa Gate.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mysterious Shards in Karkh

Karkh Mysterious Shard Location 1

Possible location of the Mysterious Shard in Karkh (Image via Sportskeeda/ Ubisoft)

You'll encounter this Mysterious Shard carrier in the Sharqiyah Gate area, close to the Great Garrison, Confiscation Warehouse, and Cookmen’s Quarter.

Mysterious Shard Location 2

Possible location of the Mysterious Shard in Karkh (Image via Sportskeeda/ Ubisoft)

This member of the Order roams the southern part of Baghdad, from the Pomegranate Gate to the outskirts of the Bazaar.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mysterious Shards in the Wilderness

Mysterious Shard Location 1

Possible location of Mysterious Shard in the Wilderness (Image via Sportskeeda/ Ubisoft)

You'll find this target on the outskirts of Anbar in the Wilderness, which is Basim’s home village. The target typically walks in the fields and dirt roads near the southwestern gate.

Mysterious Shard Location 2

Possible location of Mysterious Shard in the Wilderness (Image via Sportskeeda/ Ubisoft)

Just beyond the town of Jarjaraya is this Mysterious Shard carrier. From the Karkh district, follow the shoreline to the southeast to arrive there.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mysterious Shards in Round City

Mysterious Shard Location 1

Possible location of Mysterious Shard in Round City (Image via Sportskeeda/ Ubisoft)

Eliminate the target in the Administrative District of Round City to obtain this Mysterious Shard. From Damascus Gate to the Postal Bureau, the member strolls through the streets.

Mysterious Shard Location 2

Possible location of Mysterious Shard in Round City (Image via Sportskeeda/ Ubisoft)

This Order member can be found in the Residential Area section of the Round City, specifically outside the Harem.

How to obtain Mysterious Shards?

Mysterious shards in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Sportskeeda/ Ubisoft)

Although Basim's arrival in the Wilderness technically allows you to begin your search for Mysterious Shards, it's best to move the plot forward before making an effort to find these artifacts.

It's advised to finish the "My Old Home" story quest. Once your first Order member has been dispatched, this mission becomes accessible. When you finish it, Mysterious Shards will start to display on your map and navigation bar, making it much simpler to discover them.

After dealing with "My Old Home," explore Assassin's Creed Mirage's many regions. Your navigation bar will show the Mysterious Shard symbol if you pay attention. To obtain the collectible, kill the elite Order member depicted by this insignia. Notably, each of the game's five regions has two such Order members.

Mysterious Shards rewards in Assassin's Creed Mirage

These enigmatic Mysterious Shards are not mere trinkets; they unlock access to the Isu-themed loot hidden in the secret chamber in the Northern Oasis. As you explore this chamber, you'll find three smaller chambers, each protected by forcefields.

In front of each forcefield stands a plinth, indicating the number of shards required to obtain the item.

Here's a glimpse of the rewarding loot you can acquire in exchange for Mysterious Shards:

Two Mysterious Shards: The Samsaama

The Samsaama in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Quick Guides/YouTube)

A dagger boasting +27 damage and +27 defense damage, along with the Life Steal perk, healing 10% of your HP on every fifth hit.

Three Mysterious Shards: Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar

Obtaining the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

A sword with +46 damage and +78 defense damage, equipped with the Blood Price perk, boosting your damage by 50% while reducing your health by 50%.

Five Mysterious Shards: Milad’s Outfit

Milad's Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

A full armor set with the Forgotten Terror perk, which triggers a flash of lightning, disorienting bystanders within a 15-meter radius upon a successful aerial assassination.

Key takeaway

In the mystical world of Assassin's Creed Mirage, these Mysterious Shards are the key to unlocking powerful, Isu-themed equipment. Use this guide to embark on a journey through this captivating realm, collecting shards and securing unique rewards as you work to unravel the mysteries of 9th-century Baghdad.