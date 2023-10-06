All Assassin's Creed Mirage dagger locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the newest game in Ubisoft's renowned and enduring franchise, which centers around the life of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a master assassin from the ninth century. Basim also served as the Hidden One bureau's administrator in Constantinople. He later became a key character during the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Mirage follows the journey of a young Basim as he transitions from a thief to an assassin after being saved by the master assassin and commander of the Alamut fortress, Roshan. The game takes place in the city of Baghdad and its surrounding areas.

Ubisoft has introduced a plethora of weapons to assist you in taking down your foes as Basim. These include swords, daggers, and, of course, the trusty hidden blade. This guide will cover all of the daggers in the game, their acquisition methods, and locations for upgrades.

All of the daggers in Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) Initiate of Alamut Dagger

The default dagger you get (Image via Ubisoft)

After you complete the game's prologue, you automatically have access to the Initiate of Alamut dagger. The schematics for this weapon unlock as your hidden one rank increases in the game by progressing the story. The Initiate of Alamut dagger can be upgraded to its maximum level quite early in the story.

2) Dagger of Time

The Dagger of Time is a DLC-only weapon. You can only own this iconic weapon from the Prince of Persia series if you pre-ordered Assassin's Creed Mirage or paid an extra $5 for the Deluxe pack. Its upgrade schematics are also included with it as DLCs in the pack.

3) Abbasid Knight Dagger

Abbasid Knight Dagger is one of the strongest weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage. This weapon helps Basim to survive in longer fights as it increases his resilience when his health falls below 50 percent. This dagger can be found alongside its schematics by looting the chests in the Karkh district.

To get the dagger, travel to the tallest room in the main building, Qasr Salih, in the Karkh district. Grab an oil jar from the shelf and climb the numerous shelves and crates around the corner to the roof. Drop the jar at the rubbles on the floor to access the chest.

4) Hidden One Dagger

The Hidden One dagger and sword set are two of the most powerful weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage that inflict poison damage on enemies. The schematics for upgrading these weapons can be found in the wilderness area of the game.

The dagger is located in one of the gear chests at the water mill in this area. At the northern part of the water mill, near the river, drop down to find a movable shelf. Behind this, you can find the dagger located in a locked chest. For the key, you can just use your eagle vision to locate it. This is also found in the water mill.

5) Roshtam Dagger

The Roshtam Dagger is a weapon that increases throwing knife damage at close range. Unlike many other weapons that can be collected throughout the world of Assassin's Creed Mirage, this dagger and its upgrades are locked behind a series of side quests.

The first one of these quests or contracts is the Satiric Poet, which gives you the dagger. These contracts can be started from the job board in the Hidden One bureau.

6) Zanji Uprising Dagger

This dagger is one of the best weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage, as it gives back your stamina when you dodge your enemy attacks. Zanji Uprising Dagger and its upgrades are found in the Abbasiyah district of the game.

When in the region, head to the Great Bimaristaan. The dagger is located behind a barred door in a room on the rooftop. Simply smash the bar with your throwing knife and throw it through the window on the opposite side to obtain the dagger.

7) The Samsaana

Arguably the strongest dagger in Assassin's Creed Mirage, The Samsaana is a legendary Isu artifact. This weapon comes fully upgraded, and it grants Basim a life-steal ability at every fifth hit.

You need a few shard fragments from certain NPCs throughout the city to obtain the dagger. Once you locate them, the shard icon will appear on their head. Loot the required items and travel northeast from Baghdad to the Northern Oasis. Swim to the secret entrance, then follow the linear path once you've surfaced, and use the fragments to obtain the Samsaama.

Note: Finding all the chests can take a lot of time and effort. It's better to purchase the district maps from a cartographer vendor, which will mark the chests on your map in the game.

This guide covers all of the daggers you can find in the game. Hopefully, this will assist you in equipping the best gear for Basim as you navigate around Baghdad.