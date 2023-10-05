Assassin's Creed Mirage contracts guide: How to get, contractor's request, and more

Contracts are an important gameplay feature in Assassin's Creed Mirage that allow you to earn valuable rewards such as money, materials, and tokens. These are special missions from different factions that you can access after unlocking the First Hidden One's Bureau located in Harbiyah. Although optional, accepting contracts is highly recommended, especially if you want to get some awesome rewards.

You can navigate through the Contracts Board to view available contracts. Of course, you can choose which ones to accept, and you can view them in detail through the Investigation tab. Here's an in-depth guide about contracts in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

How to accept contracts in Assassin's Creed Mirage

You can check the Contracts board for available contracts (Image via Ubisoft)

While contracts seem to be a great way to earn some useful rewards early in the game, you won't be allowed to access these on the get-go. You have to complete these steps first:

Complete the Prologue: You need to advance through the game's prologue section to begin contracts.

You need to advance through the game's prologue section to begin contracts. Become an Assassin: As you continue playing, you'll eventually reach a point where your character becomes an Assassin.

As you continue playing, you'll eventually reach a point where your character becomes an Assassin. Return to Baghdad: After becoming an Assassin, return to the city of Baghdad.

After becoming an Assassin, return to the city of Baghdad. Enter the Assassin Hideout: In Baghdad, you'll gain access to the Assassin Hideout. Engage in the dialogues and story elements within the hideout until you achieve free-roam status.

In Baghdad, you'll gain access to the Assassin Hideout. Engage in the dialogues and story elements within the hideout until you achieve free-roam status. Locate the Contracts Board: Once you have the freedom to explore within the hideout, find the Contracts Board. It's usually located near the entrance you used to access the hideout.

Once you have the freedom to explore within the hideout, find the Contracts Board. It's usually located near the entrance you used to access the hideout. Review and Accept Contracts: By interacting with the Contracts Board, you can view the available contracts and their associated rewards. Highlight a specific contract, then hold "Accept."

Some contracts require special contractor's requests (Image via Ubisoft)

It is worth noting that some contracts may come with additional requirements or objectives that are optional. Contractors may have special requirements, such as remaining undetected or not taking any damage.

As you progress in the game and increase your character's level, more Assassin contracts will become available for you to choose from. Remember to check the rewards and optional requirements when selecting contracts that align with your playstyle and objectives.

Rewards for completing contracts in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Obtain Merchant Favor Tokens by completing contracts (Image via Ubisoft)

Like the main missions in the game, completing contracts offers various rewards, such as Tokens, upgrade materials, or skill points. Additionally, these contracts provide deeper insights into the city of Baghdad and its residents. They often take you to locations that are not part of the main story, providing fresh and enjoyable challenges.

It's currently unclear whether contracts are repeatable or procedurally generated or if there's a set number of them in the game. Further information on this aspect will be updated in this article as it becomes available.

This wraps up our contracts guide for Assassin's Creed Mirage.