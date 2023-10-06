Assassin’s Creed Mirage cosmetic guide: How to change your Mount’s and Eagle’s skin

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will let you change how each of your mounts, as well as your eagle, Enkidu, looks in the game as you make your way through the streets of Baghdad. Basim is not the only one who can put on shiny new gowns as you will unlock mount and eagle skins by completing missions, Ubisoft challenges, or even directly purchasing them from the Ubisoft store.

This brings a good bit of variety to the gameplay, adding a fresh look to how you explore the various secrets in the city of thieves.

However, there is a fair bit of confusion as to how one can go about changing how their mount and eagle look in the game. Mirage does not necessarily hold the players’ hands when it comes to explaining some of these gameplay mechanics. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why some players are a bit curious as to how to go about it.

Hence, today’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide will go over everything you need to know about changing the way your mount and Ekindu look in the game.

Change how your Horse, Camel, and Eagle looks in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To change the way your mounts and eagle look in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will be required to make your way to the stables located all around the city of Baghdad. In order to locate one, you need to search for the Horse icon and make your way to it.

There, speak with the NPC running the stable, and then you will be able to open the cosmetics option that you have for your Mounts and Eagle.

You will be able to view the skins that you already own along with the ones that you can purchase from the stable master themselves.

How much do mount and eagle cosmetics cost in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you are purchasing mount and eagle skins from the stable masters and other vendors, then each skin will set you back around 100-200 Dirhams. These are some of the most expensive items in the game, so you might need to loot guards and merchants quite a bit, especially if you wish to get your hands on all the cosmetics in the game.

Where to find Stables in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Stables can be found all over the city of Baghdad, all you need to do is to explore the map a bit, unlock viewpoints, and you will be able to find the Horse icon on the minimap.

One prominent stable location is near the Confiscation Warehouse, which is close to the Sharqiyah Gate. There are two stables there, so it’s pretty hard to miss.

Another one you will be able to find very close to the Iron Gate and the Qutrabbul Gate. So just explore the map, and you will eventually get to find a stable on the minimap.