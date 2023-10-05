Assassin’s Creed Mirage “Lagging/Stuttering” on PC: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Frequent crashes are not the only thing that PC users are facing in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as FPS lag and stuttering are also some things that they have to endure during certain moments in the game. Mirage seems to be facing a fair bit of FPS drops, especially during times when there are a lot of NPCs or enemies around the area.

The issue occurs even for those systems that exceed the recommended system requirements as well. Hence, there is no permanent solution that you can try to fix these issues in the game apart from waiting for Ubisoft to come up with a hotfix to improve performance.

However, there are fortunately some temporary workarounds that the community has come up with that you can try to improve the game’s frames on your system. Hence, this Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide will go over some things that you can try to fix the Lagging/Stuttering issue on your PC.

Fixing the “Lagging/Stuttering” PC issue in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions that you can try to improve frames in Assassin’s Creed MIrage, but here are a few workarounds that you can try to deal with the issue that you are facing:

1) Update your Graphics drivers

Irrespective of the GPU that you are using, one of the best ways to solve FPS problems in any game will be to update the drivers to the latest version.

So, if you are using Nvidia or AMD, you might either want to download the desktop app, which will automatically detect your card and update the driver, or you can visit their respective websites and manually download the driver.

2) Disable Ubisoft overlay

The Ubisoft client overlay might be a great quality-of-life feature; however, it seems to be one of the reasons that is causing severe lag and stuttering for many in the community.

To disable it, you will need to make your way to client Settings, then under the general tab, untick the “Enable in-game overlay for supported games” option. Restart the game once that is done.

3) Make sure you meet the minimum and recommended settings

It’s also possible that you are not meeting the minimum or the recommended hardware requirements for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Have a look at the requirement details below and ensure your setup meets them:

Minimum system requirements:

1080p, Low Preset, 30 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K (Intel Core i5-8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Intel Arc A380 6GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

RAM: 8GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

Recommended system requirements:

1080p, High Preset, 60 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Intel Arc A750 8GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

2K system requirements:

1440p (2K), High Preset, 60 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Intel Arc A770 8GB/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

4K system requirements:

2160p (4K), Ultra Preset, 60 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 3080 10GB/AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

4) Wait for a patch

Ubisoft is very likely aware of all the performance issues that PC players are facing with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Hence, they are likely to come up with a patch or hotfix in the coming days to fix the issue.