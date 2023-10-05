Assassin’s Creed Mirage “Keeps crashing on PC” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

PC players seem to be having a fair bit of performance issues with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While the game is overall well optimized, there seem to be frequent crashes at certain instances in the game, which are preventing players from progressing further with the story.

One such crash is happening right before Basim reaches Baghdad, and while the issue is not platform-specific, it appears to be most common among PC users.

One of the most annoying things about the bug is the fact that there are no permanent fixes to solve it. Fortunately, there are a few temporary workarounds that you will be able to try to fix the issue.

Hence, today’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide will go over everything you need to know about dealing with the PC crash error that you're facing with the title.

Fixing the “Keeps crashing on PC” error in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions to deal with the issue. However, here are a few temporary workarounds that might just solve all the crashes you are facing in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

1) Disable cloud saving on Ubisoft connect

Many in the community have stated that disabling cloud saving in the game has helped them fix the issue. Ubisoft Connect will automatically sync the local and the cloud saves for you, but you will be able to disable them by going to Settings, then under the General tab, unchecking the box that reads “Enable cloud synchronization for supported games.”

Restart the game after this using the local save, and the game will likely crash less often.

2) Scan and fix files

Assassin’s Creed Mirage might be crashing due to some corrupt files in the installation directory. Hence, to fix this, make your way to the Games tab in the Ubisoft Client, select Mirage, right-click on it, and under Local Files, click on Verify Files. This will start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that are corrupted.

3) Make a manual save and reload that instance

This fix is more for those players whose game is crashing right before reaching Baghdad. Make a few manual saves outside the sync point after teleporting to the nearest one. Then, if the game crashes for you during a particular moment, reload the game using one of the manual save instances.

While it may not feel like much of a fix, many in the community have stated that reloading an instance from right before the crash seems to have fixed it for them.

4) Do away with Ubisoft Overlay

While the Ubisoft Overlay is a great quality-of-life feature, it seems to be one of the reasons why the crash is happening in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. To disable it, you will need to go to Settings again in the client and, under General, untick the “Enable in-game overlay for supported games” option.

Restarting Mirage again and disabling the overlay should more than likely have fixed the issue for you.

Expand Tweet

5) Run the game as an Admin

Running Mirage as an Administrator seems to have solved the issue for many. All you will need to do for this is to search for the game name in the Start Menu, right-click on it, and then “Run as Administrator.” This is also a viable solution for other games that are crashing on your system.

6) Wait for a patch

Ubisoft is very likely aware of the performance issues that PC players are facing. Hence, they will look to introduce a patch in the coming days to fix the crashing issues in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.