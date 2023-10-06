Best Assassin's Creed Mirage blow dart perks: How to upgrade, cost, all perks, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage has arrived to much fanfare and garnered numerous plaudits. As the latest entry in the iconic Assassin's Creed franchise, it should not be a surprise that many players are eager to unravel its deepest secrets. For this reason, we have created some useful guides about various weapons, places, main and secondary quests, and items you can get in this game.

This article will focus on the blow dart and explain how it can be upgraded, along with relevant costs and benefits.

How to unlock the Assassin's Creed Mirage Blow Dart

To unlock this item in Assassin's Creed MIrage, go to the Assassins' Bureau and talk to Ibn Musa. To progress, you must have assassinated Al-guhl, The Slaver. Coupled with that, you need to have two points in the Extra Tool Capacity skill, which you can find in the Trickster skill tree.

The blow dart gives you a silent projectile that can stun targets. It can also be modified to deliver poison or cause a fit of rage.

Best Assassin’s Creed Mirage blow dart perks

Here are the various blow dart perks:

Best Tier 1 perk : The best Tier 1 perk is Extended Range. With this ability, you can stun enemies at a greater distance than the standard range. This is especially useful for entering places with a large number of enemies guarding the entrance.

: The best Tier 1 perk is Extended Range. With this ability, you can stun enemies at a greater distance than the standard range. This is especially useful for entering places with a large number of enemies guarding the entrance. Best Tier 2 perk : In this case, the best Tier 2 perk is the Lethal Dose. Its purpose is to poison your enemies instead of just stunning them. This is very useful because it weakens Basim's enemies so that he can defeat them more quickly when they wake up.

: In this case, the best Tier 2 perk is the Lethal Dose. Its purpose is to poison your enemies instead of just stunning them. This is very useful because it weakens Basim's enemies so that he can defeat them more quickly when they wake up. Best Tier 3 perk: The best tier 3 perk in Assassin's Creed Mirage is the Berserker's Dart. This ability causes the target to go into a rage and attack everyone in the vicinity. You can use it as an auxiliary weapon to defeat your enemies.

How to upgrade Assassin’s Creed Mirage blow dart

Every tool you find in the game can be upgraded. The process is as simple as interacting with Abu Jafar in the first Assassin hideout you unlock. To do this, you must complete the prologue and the beginning stages of the game.

Each time you need to upgrade your tools, you must return to the first hideout, as Abu will always be there, even if you change locations. Collect the necessary materials and complete the requirements to receive the upgrades.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage blow dart upgrade cost

Tier 1 upgrade cost

Components: 60

Steel: 20

Leather: 30

Tier 2 upgrade cost

Components: 90

Steel: 45

Leather: 35

Tier 3 upgrade cost

Components: 150

Steel: 80

Leather: 60

All blow dart perks in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Tier 1 blow dart perks

There are a total of three perks available in the first tier. The Extra Capacity, the Extended Range, and the Increase Duration. These are first-level upgrades but allow Basim to extend the range of his attacks.

Extra Capacity : Increase the ammunition capacity for this tool by two

: Increase the ammunition capacity for this tool by two Extended Range : Increases range by seven meters

: Increases range by seven meters Increase Duration: Increases the duration by four seconds

Tier 2 blow dart perks

A total of three benefits are available in the second tier: Cloud Impact, Lethal Dose, and Potency. At this level, you have complementary skills that allow you to take maximum advantage of the ability to stun or poison your enemies.

Cloud Impact: Applies the Blowdart’s current effect as an area of effect.

Applies the Blowdart’s current effect as an area of effect. Lethal Dose: Targets are poisoned instead of put to sleep.

Targets are poisoned instead of put to sleep. Potency: Target can no longer be awakened by other guards. Enraged targets die after the effect ends.

Tier 3 blow dart perks

Two perks are available at the third level in Assassin's Creed Mirage. With this final upgrade, Basim gains Berserker's Dart and Deep Slumber. Both abilities remove Sleep effects in favor of more beneficial ones for your character.

Berserker Dart: Causes the target to go into a fit of rage, attacking anyone nearby. Replaces the sleep effect.

Causes the target to go into a fit of rage, attacking anyone nearby. Replaces the sleep effect. Deep Slumber: Damage does not wake the target. The sleep effect lasts indefinitely.

That concludes our guide regarding the blow dart and its characteristics, upgrades, and usage. To know more about Assassin's Creed Mirage, you can read our guide about outfits and costumes with elements you should know before playing.