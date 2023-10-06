All Assassin's Creed Mirage Wilderness district collectibles: Chests, Lost books, Enigmas, Shards, and more

The Wilderness in Assassin's Creed Mirage is vast, and while it looks empty, there are plenty of collectibles out there. Since this map is technically separated into two locations - North and South, we’ll be breaking up the various Shards, Chests, and Enigmas you find into those two maps to make it easier to navigate. There’s a lot to find out there in the wastes of the desert, but we won’t leave you hanging.

If you want to gather all the various Chests and other collectibles in the Wilderness of Assassin's Creed Mirage, we’ll give you maps and tips to find each and every one of them - outside of the Historic Sites.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s chest collectibles in the Wilderness

1) Northern Wilderness

Chest locations in North Wilderness (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. Mysterious Shard Rewards Go to Northern Oasis Viewpoint, and go west until you see the symbol for a Secret Entrance. Dive into the water and go through the cave until you see three pedestals.Put two shards on the dagger pillar, three on the sword, and five on the outfit. 2. Hidden One Dagger North of Winter Palace in Anbar. Climb the wall on the tower's south side to see the caged windows. Eagle Vision shows some hanging vases inside that can be broken free.Use a knife to do this and climb down the wall. Go to the tower's north side to go through the door for the dagger. 3. Hidden One Dagger Upgrade Schematic 1 Use Dur-Kurigalzu Viewpoint and Leap of Faith into the water. Beware the guards, then go to the open area.Break the vases, move the stone to the right, and throw the oil jar at the breakable wall in the next room to get the item. 4. Hidden One Dagger Upgrade Schematic 2 Water Mill west of the Iron Gate. There's a house with a crate along the wall you can move. The chest inside is locked.Use Enkidu to find the Watermill Chest key underwater nearby, then go unlock the chest.

In total, there are nine Chests to find in Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Wilderness section of the game. However, three of them in the North cannot be found until you’ve collected all the Mysterious Shards in the game. Once you have all ten, you can unlock Milad’s Outfit, Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar, and The Samsaama. This is the Isu gear, and it’s incredible.

After you have all the Shards, you can pick up “The Ancient Place” Investigation from Nehal, and then you can go and pick up these items. These items also come fully upgraded. The Outfit gives Forgotten Terror.

When you use a successful Air Assassination, a strike of lightning disorients nearby people (15m). Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar has Blood Price. It lowers your health by 50% but increases damage by 50%. The Samsaaama has Life Steal, which restores 10% of your health every fifth hit you deal.

In addition, there’s also the Hidden One Dagger, which has the Spread perk. This means whenever you kill an enemy that is Poisoned with a melee strike, you create a poison cloud that harms nearby foes.

2) Southern Wilderness

Chest locations in South Wilderness (Image via Ubisoft)

Finally, in the Southern Wilderness, you can pick up the Hidden One Sword and its upgrades. It combines perfectly with the Hidden One Dagger. This sword has Venomous and makes every fifth hit Poison enemies. Head west of that point to get to the Abandoned Caravan in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Lost Books in the Wilderness

1) Southern Wilderness

Thankfully, there's only one book to locate. (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. Suleiman al-Tajir: Accounts of China and India Tuesday Market, south of the Pomegranate Gate. Climb the scaffolding on the south of the building and open the door.Beat up the guard inside and take the book off the desk.

This region of Assassin's Creed Mirage only features one lost book: Suleiman al-Tajir: Accounts of China and India. It’s an easy find, thankfully, only requiring you to do a little climbing outside of the Pomegranate Gate of Baghdad.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Enigmas in the Wilderness

1) Northern Wilderness

You only have one Enigma to find here. (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. "Surrender" Tomb of Zubaydah, sitting on top of a sarcophagus. Very easy to locate.

You’ll only find one Enigma in this section: “Surrender”. A large portion of this region’s collectibles are very easy to spot, and this one’s no exception. Just head to the Tomb of Zubaydah, and you’ll find it before long.

2) Southern Wilderness

The Enigmas of the Wilderness are quite easy to spot. (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. "Reap from the Ruins" Southern corner of Jarjaraya. Look for a balcony on the house's northern side and enter the door. You'll find it near a corpse. 2. "Joy Beneath Weeping Palms" South of the Gate of the Mills. This Enigma is near an altar inside a gazebo.

When you head south in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you’ll find two more: “Reap from the Ruins” and “Joy Beneath Weeping Plains”. These riddles are also both in the open or, at least, in easy-to-reach locations without a lot of puzzle-solving to worry about.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Dervis’ Artifacts in the Wilderness

1) Northern Wilderness

There's a lot of nothingness out here, but the objects are easy enough to find (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. Staurotheke Pickpocket a man near the fountain by a large tree, east of Anbar's Viewpoint. Two guards are nearby, but there's a group to blend with.

One of these items in Assassin's Creed Mirage, the Staurotheke, is found here. The target is quite easy to spot, so it won’t be a serious issue to get, even with guards nearby. Like the other regions, you’ll need to pickpocket.

2) Southern Wilderness

Two more and you've found all the artifacts out here (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. Byantine Bracelet Pickpocket a man speaking with a group near the trees in west Jarjaraya. Only one guard is nearby. 2. Kissi Penny Go south from Oasis Viewpoint in the West Wilderness. East of Excavation site. No guards, so this is an easy steal.

While technically some of these are in the West, we’ve lumped that section in with the south to make things a bit more concise. All the pickpocketing you need to do is done in the southern section of this map for Assassin's Creed Mirage. You need to do plenty of it for the trophies, anyway.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Mysterious Shards in the Wilderness

1) Northern Wilderness

The two shards in this area are split between the north and south. (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. First Shard NPC in Anbar, with two guards. Might be wandering the fields.

If you want to get the first items in the chest section of this Assassin's Creed Mirage guide, you need to find these shards as well. There’s one up north and one down south. The one up north might be just a little easier to find.

2) Southern Wilderness

If this is your last Shard, you can collect some amazing gear in this region (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. Second Shard NPC in Jarjaraya. Might be with two guards, also can be found in fields west of town.

The only reason the southern Shard might be more difficult is that this NPC is often accompanied by two Heavy Guards. That might be a problem unless you’re a combat expert. Either way, you need both to wrap up your Shard collection.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage Tales of Baghdad in the Wilderness

1) Northern Wilderness

There are two side quests to locate up north (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. "Treasure Hunt" A woman outside a house in Ukbara starts this tale. You'll need to dive under the water north to go through a tunnel to get to the item. 2. "Curse of the Si'la" A man beneath a tree in the Abandoned Village starts this. An investigative quest, you'll need quite a few clues to wrap this one up.

Both of the side quests in this part of Assassin's Creed Mirage are located in the North. You can begin “Treasure Hunt” in Ukbara, and “Curse of the Si’la” is in the abandoned village. While the first is easy enough to start and finish, Curse of the Si’la is Investigative, so you’ll have to gather all the clues and solve the puzzle.

Speak with him, and then examine the body nearby. You’ll go down more stairs and examine the Chinese markings on a box. Go inside the nearby house and examine the jar. You will find you’re becoming nauseous or dizzy and leave. Use Eagle Vision to locate an object on a bit of fabric nearby, and when you examine it, you’ll have tracks to follow via Eagle Vision again.

Follow the path, but there is a Jaguar you might have to deal with. Examine the firewood next, and examine the tracks. That should be all you have to do to wrap this mission up.

This concludes all the collectibles you need for the Wilderness region, exempting the Historical Sites. Those will be found in another guide soon.