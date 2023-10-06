How to investigate a case in Assassin's Creed Mirage: Mission structure and more explained

Assassin's Creed Mirage has introduced exciting new features that will ultimately change how you approach the game. Unlike previous titles that centered around missions and quests, Mirage's core gameplay emphasizes investigations, which are closely linked to the campaign's progression. This results in a more linear campaign experience compared to recent entries in the series.

Players have had mixed reactions toward this new feature. While some don't like how linear the gameplay is, some feel that this new approach is a more authentic representation of the assassin experience.

Here's everything you need to know about the investigation system in the game.

Investigation system in Assassin's Creed Mirage, explained

The Investigation Board (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Mirage deviates from many of its predecessors by not featuring a traditional quest log. Instead, the game revolves around solving mysteries, and the primary tool for managing your investigations is the Investigation Board. This essentially serves as the equivalent of a quest board in other games.

Once you reach The Round City in the game, you'll discover that investigations are at the heart of Mirage's storyline.

The Investigation Board, accessible through the menu, resembles a detective's corkboard, where you can connect individual clues and suspects with threads. Consulting this board helps you track your objectives and gather the necessary clues to unlock Black Box missions. These missions involve tracking down and assassinating a primary target as part of the story progression.

How to investigate in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Investigating by eavesdropping (Image via Ubisoft)

As you progress through your encounters and adventures, you'll occasionally receive random clues that can be used to discover the identity of your target. These clues indicate that you've unlocked a case to solve, and your next objective is to go to the marker location specified by the investigation.

To do this, navigate to the Investigation tab and click on the Investigation circle, which will guide you to the relevant location or mission marker.

Types of Assassin's Creed Mirage investigation tasks

Investigation in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

When conducting Investigations in the game, you'll encounter different types of objectives. These may vary throughout the game but generally include tasks such as:

Explore: Meeting NPCs who provide information about the district. You'll follow them as they offer insights into the district's events.

Meeting NPCs who provide information about the district. You'll follow them as they offer insights into the district's events. Eavesdrop: Identifiable by a small ear icon, this task involves eavesdropping on NPCs' conversations. Find a bench to sit on and adjust the camera to listen to their discussions.

Identifiable by a small ear icon, this task involves eavesdropping on NPCs' conversations. Find a bench to sit on and adjust the camera to listen to their discussions. Examine: Basic tasks involve inspecting different objects within rooms or buildings. This could include reading documents, inspecting items inside boxes, or searching for items. Activate Eagle Vision (ping action) to highlight important objects.

Basic tasks involve inspecting different objects within rooms or buildings. This could include reading documents, inspecting items inside boxes, or searching for items. Activate Eagle Vision (ping action) to highlight important objects. Eliminate: In some situations, you may need to eliminate hostile characters like nearby guards. Occasionally, you'll be tasked with assassinating lower-ranking members of the Order.

These are just a few examples of the types of objectives you'll encounter during Investigations in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Keep in mind that specific tasks may vary depending on the storyline and location within the game.

This wraps up our investigation guide in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Check this guide to learn more about the different difficulty settings in the game.