Basim's true identity in Assassin's Creed Mirage explored

Assassin's Creed Mirage features the return of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a well-known figure in the franchise. Originally introduced in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, he arrived in Scandinavia as a secretive member of the Hidden Ones, sent on a task by his superiors.

Throughout the game, he becomes both a guide and ally to Eivor, the protagonist. It wasn't until the explosive finale that the truth about his true identity was finally revealed.

Basim's true identity in Assassin's Creed (AC) Mirage and more lore-related facets will be uncovered in comprehensive detail in this article.

Basim in Assassin's Creed Mirage: The identity of the reincarnation of Loki

Mirage, the latest installment of the Assassin's Creed franchise, reveals the true identity of Basim in its climactic finale. However, the game also spends the majority of its runtime exploring the Hidden One's origin, with frequent flashbacks.

It's worth noting that Basim's mythology stretches back further than the dawn of civilization itself, despite his status as a legendary member of the Assassin's Order.

Loki, an Isu noble whose legend inspired the trickster god of Norse mythology, was the original form of Basim. The name Basim gained prominence in Baghdad in the year 861 as his reincarnated human form.

Basim's burning desire for revenge against the Isu is unveiled as Valhalla takes an unexpected turn, revealing his true identity as the reincarnation of Loki. Eivor's Norse Isu past is enlightened in this surprising revelation, specifically pointing to Odin and his allies as the target of Basim's anger.

In AC Valhalla, Loki's persona gradually takes over Basim's, fueled by a desire to resurrect his family. His vendetta against Odin only intensifies this, leading him to lash out at Eivor. However, Eivor manages to confine him within an Isu computer, where he remains for ages.

The year 2020 sees Basim finally released back into the world as Laya takes his place. With newfound freedom, he recognizes that his former foes, the Templars, share common ground with his cause, as the agendas of Loki, Laya, and the Assassins combine.

To seek out his bygone experiences, he delves into the Animus, enlisting the help of William Miles, Desmond's father, along the way.

In AC Mirage, the protagonist Basim is on a mission to locate the Isu offspring that Loki has seemingly vanished. Basim is the sole character who navigates both the past and present in the game, and he is also the initial player to initiate a deep dive into his recollections by using the Animus.

Having survived and masterfully traversed modern Earth as both Loki and Basim, this character happens to be one of the very few ancient world figures who can boast of such a feat. It's noteworthy that he has been a part of three radically different eras of the Assassin's Creed story.

On October 5, 2023, at 12 am PT, Assassin's Creed Mirage will hit both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Meanwhile, PC users can access it on October 4 at 10 pm PT. Additionally, if you're sporting an iPhone 15 Pro, you can expect to get your hands on the game in 2024.