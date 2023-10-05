All Assassin's Creed Mirage difficulty settings, explained

Assassin's Creed Mirage reinvents the franchise in a variety of ways while retaining the iconic stealth and combat mechanics that the series is known for. Assassin's Creed games don't have much of a learning curve and can be enjoyed by almost anyone. However, if Mirage's difficulty seems too run of the mill for you, you can change it in the settings to elevate your experience.

Mirage offers three basic difficulty settings: easy, normal, and hard. Let's delve into the details and see how each difficulty differs from the others.

What you need to know about Assassin's Creed Mirage difficulty settings

Changing difficulty in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Mirage's combat is simple, and the gameplay is not primarily about grinding to level up. However, you could always increase the challenge by changing the difficulty settings.

Here are the difficulty settings available in the game and what they mean:

Easy: Those who do not care much about the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Mirage but prefer sailing through the story can opt for the easy mode. If you are a beginner or a casual player who wants to progress easily in the game, this option is great for you.

With Easy Mode, stealth factors, such as enemies’ time of detecting and searching, are reduced, making it easy for you to escape. The mode also reduces enemy damage and resistance, which means you take less damage and deal more. Moreover, pickpocketing is simpler.

Normal: This is the way the game was meant to be played — not too difficult, not too easy, just right. The gameplay in Normal Mode is balanced without sacrificing the fighting experience.

This is a fantastic option for those who want to experience the game as intended.

Hard: This is definitely the option for veteran gamers or fans of the Assassin's Creed franchise who want to spend more time in the game. In Hard Mode, the difficulty of both combat and stealth situations is intensified. This gives you another challenge, as enemies can discover you faster than before.

In this mode, there is also an increase in opponent damage and resistance as enemies take more hits to go down, as opposed to your character, who might die in a few hits.

Assassin's Creed Mirage brings the franchise back to its roots, providing a classic stealth experience with simplified combat. Since the game is fairly simple, you are recommended to play it in Hard or Normal Mode to get the most out of it.