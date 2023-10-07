All Assassin's Creed Mirage viewpoint locations

With Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft's history-diving brand transports you to ancient Arabia. You take on the role of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a teenage thief turned assassin who slips through the alleyways and jumps across the roof of Golden Age Baghdad. The game retains many of its predecessors' core characteristics, such as the synchronizing viewpoints that open up the map.

These viewpoints serve a purpose besides simply opening up your map. They also work as quick travel stations, making it easier to navigate the game world. There are several of these viewpoints you need to find in the city of Baghdad.

This guide will go through all of the viewpoints in the game and their location.

Harbiyah district viewpoints in Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) Factory District Viewpoint

The viewpoint marked on the map (Image via Ubisoft)

When you finish the tutorial and enter the city of Baghdad, this viewpoint will be the first one you can synchronize with. This viewpoint in the Harbiyah district is directly north of the Hidden One bureau.

2) Prince's Palace Viewpoint

Location of Prince's Palace viewpoint (Image via Ubisoft)

This tower is towards the east of Harbiyah Bureau. It is located to the southeast of the Upper Harbor, near the blacksmith.

3) Great Mosque Viewpoint

Viewpoint of Great Mosque (Image via Ubisoft)

This viewpoint is located on the east side of the Harbiyah district in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Travel towards the west from the bureau.

4) Nestorian Monastery

Located in the northeastern tip of the district, this viewpoint can be found atop the Nestorian Monastery. This place is quite big and pretty hard to miss.

Abbasiyah district viewpoints in Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) Observatory Viewpoint

Observatory viewpoint location (Image via Ubisoft)

This viewpoint is located northwest of the Abbasiyah Bureau atop the Observatory building. You can also find this towards the west from the Palace of Green.

2) Mosque

The mosque in Abbasiyah district (Image via Ubisoft)

You can find this viewpoint towards the east of the Abbasiyah bureau in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Located near the middle of the district in the Kahtabah suburbs.

3) Dome of the *ss

Dome of the *ss location in Abbasiyah (Image via Ubisoft)

The Dome of the *ss is located within the Abbasiyah region, south of the Haylanah and east of The Great Bimaristan. The viewpoint is on top of the Dome.

Karkh district viewpoints in Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) Al-Mi'dhana Al-'Ateeqa

Al-Mi'dhana Al-'Ateeqa viewpoint in Baghdad (Image via Ubisoft)

Located at the east end of the Karkh district, this viewpoint is south of the Sharqiyah Bureau.

2) Monastery of Virgins

Monastery of Virgins location (Image via Ubisoft)

This viewpoint is at the top of the Monastery of Virgins, located just a little northeast of the Pomegranate gate.

3) Qadi District Office

Qadi District Office in Baghdad (Image via Ubisoft)

The Qadi district office is located east of the Basra Gate in Karkh district. You can fast-travel to the Al-Mi'dhana Al-'Ateeqa viewpoint and go to the west.

Round City viewpoints in Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) Palace of the Green

Palace of the Green location (Image via Ubisoft)

The Palace of Green is located in the center of the Round City district. The viewpoint is atop the dome of this building. The area is accessible by climbing from the Harem building south of the palace and navigating the balconies.

2) The Harem Viewpoint

The Harem viewpoint location (Image via Ubisoft)

The viewpoint tower is south of the Harem. To find the tower, enter the city by the Basra Gate and travel west.

3) Shurta Headquarters

Viewpoint near Shurta HQ (Image via Ubisoft)

This tower is located north of Shurta Headquarters in the Round City. You can head east from the Palace of the Green viewpoint to find this tower.

4) Mazalim Court

Mazalim Court location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

This tower stands north of the Palace of the Green and directly west of the Mazalim Courts. You can enter from the Damascus Gate east of the Persian Quadrangle and continue east to find the tower.

Wilderness viewpoints in Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) Anbar Viewpoint

Viewpoint near Anbar in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Anbar is the starting city of the game. After finishing your training in Alamut Fortress and given the mission to head to Baghdad, travel back here and synchronize with it. The tower stands in the southwest of the Winter Palace.

2) Northern Oasis

The viewpoint near the North Oasis (Image via Ubisoft)

The Northern Oasis is heavily related to the quest, The Calling. The tower can be spotted east of Anbar as you approach this location.

3) Dur-Kurigalzu

This is not a tower but a huge rock formation (Image via Ubisoft)

This viewpoint is located atop a massive hill southeast of Anbar. You can head north of Caravanserai to find the hill.

4) Water Mill

Viewpoint near the watermill in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

The water mill is located quite close to the city of Baghdad. You can find one of the collectible weapons over here as well. The tower can be found in the center of the settlement. Travel northwest into the Wilderness from the Great Mosque Viewpoint, and you will come across the water mill.

5) Oasis Viewpoint

This viewpoint is located in the wilderness (Image via Ubisoft)

This viewpoint stands atop a small hill in the Wilderness West region. The closest viewpoint is the one in the Dome of the Ass. You can travel east from the Dome to find it.

6) Abandoned building viewpoint

Another viewpoint you can find in the wilderness (Image via Ubisoft)

Fast travel to the Monastery of Virgins in the Karkh region. Head south, and you will come across some abandoned buildings. The tower is connected to these ruins.

7) Jarjaraya

The viewpoint is located in the southern part of the wilderness (Image via Ubisoft)

This viewpoint is located in the small city of Jarjaraya, in the southern section of the wilderness. The viewpoint is on top of the tallest tower in the middle of this location, besides a bridge.