All Assassin's Creed Mirage Gear Chest locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage is teeming with hidden treasures, and among them are the coveted Gear Chests. These items contain valuable upgrades, schematics, and gear, offering you an edge in your quest through ancient Baghdad. While some chests might require you to acquire keys, the process to get them is fairly simple as you can simply use your Eagle Vision to find where they are.

Gear Chests are scattered across the map of Baghdad, and this guide will offer the locations of all 30 of them.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gear Chests in Harbiyah

1) Gear Chest location 1

Damascus Gate Prison gear chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Damascus Gate Prison

Reward: Zanj Uprising Sword upgrade schematic

This chest is located under a bridge near the prison gate. Approach the institution; head left, deal with the guards and target the door bar clamp on the opposite side of the room with a throwing knife.

2) Gear Chest location 2

Khurasan Guardhouse gear chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Khurasan Guardhouse

Reward: Zanj Uprising Outfit upgrade schematic

Reach this chest by taking a roundabout approach to the guardhouse and climbing onto the roof. Expect some combat. The chest holds the Zanj Uprising outfit.

3) Gear Chest location 3

Upper Harbor gear chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Upper Harbor

Reward: Zanj Uprising outfit

This chest is situated on a ship in the Upper Harbor, away from the harbor side. It is in the back cabin, hidden behind a few boxes you can move around. Grab the chest on your left after pushing the middle container aside to make room for yourself.

4) Gear Chest location 4

Prince's Palace gear chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Prince's Palace

Reward: Zanj Uprising outfit upgrade schematic

Approach the Prince's Palace from the side and ascend through its latticed pavilion into the gardens. Sneak past some guards in the courtyard and take the doorway on your left to retrieve an upgrade schematic for the Zanj Uprising outfit from the chest inside.

5) Gear Chest location 5

Soap Boiler's District gear chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Soap Boiler's District

Reward: Zanj Uprising Sword upgrade schematic

Despite initial confusion, this chest is relatively simple to reach. Head to the central building in the Soap Boiler's District and use a throwing knife to destroy its straw floor. Then, climb up and obtain the Zanj Sword upgrade schematic.

6) Gear Chest location 6

Metal Factory gear chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Metal Factory

Reward: Zanj Uprising Sword

South of the Metal Factory map marker, use a dagger to target the door bar through a broken window on the building's southeastern side.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gear Chests in Abbasiyah

1) Gear chest location 1

Scriptorium Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Location: Scriptorium

Reward: Abbasid Knight Sword upgrade schematic

Reach the Scriptorium's roof using the lift, navigate along the stonework, and drop to a ledge. Find the chest with the Abbasid Knight Sword inside.

2) Gear Chest location 2

House of Wisdom Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Location: House of Wisdom

Reward: Abbasid Knight Sword

On top of the House of Wisdom located in Abbasiyah, ignite the oil jars using the brazier hinge. After that, a key can be obtained from a librarian's body to unlock a door that leads to the upgrade schematic for the Abbasid Knight Sword.

3) Gear Chest location 3

Scholar’s Estate Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Location: Scholar’s Estate

Reward: Abbasid Knight Sword upgrade schematic

Unlock a door from the northwest side of the Scholar’s Estate and enter the building, defeating guards silently. Find the chest inside, containing the upgrade schematic for the Abbasid Knight Sword.

4) Hammam Gear Chest location 4

Hammam Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Location: Hammam

Reward: Zanj Uprising Dagger

Destroy the breakable wall behind the Hammam with an oil jar and collect the Zanj Uprising Dagger inside it.

5) Gear Chest location 5

Four Markets gear chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Location: The Four Markets

Reward: Zanj Uprising Dagger upgrade schematic

No guards await you in this location. Simply move a bookshelf and scale it to reach the upper floor of the area. Here, you'll find a Gear Chest with the Abbasid Knight Dagger upgrade schematic inside.

6) Gear Chest location 6

The Great Bimaristan gear chest loacation in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Location: The Great Bimaristan

Reward: Zanj Uprising Dagger upgrade schematic

This Gear Chest is located in a chamber on The Great Bimaristan's eastern rooftop. That room's door is closed. Go to the northern portion of the tower's opposite side and use a throwing knife to smash the door's lock through an unlocked window to unlock the entrance. Pull the shelf to reveal the chest once you're inside.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gear Chests in Karkh

1) Gear Chest location 1

Officers' Club Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Officer's Club

Reward: Abbasid Knight outfit upgrade schematic

Getting this gear chest is pretty straightforward, as you can find it on the ground level of the Officers' Club located in the Karkh district after taking out some guards.

2) Gear Chest location 2

Monastery of the Virgins Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Monastery of the Virgins

Reward: Abbasid Knight outfit

The courtyard of the Monastery of the Virgins has a door on its northern side, and the chamber beyond it has a moveable bookcase. After sliding that shelf, you will get access to the Gear Chest.

3) Gear Chest location 3

The Bazaar Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: The Bazaar

Reward: Abbasid Knight Dagger

Gilded Butterflies, a late-game main story quest in Assassin's Creed Mirage, must first be finished in order to unlock this Gear Chest. In fact, completing that mission will enable you to open the Bazaar's entrance in the location shown on the map.

4) Gear Chest location 4

Tax Collector's Mansion Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Tax Collector's Mansion

Reward: Abbasid Knight outfit upgrade schematic

Use Eagle Vision to find a key on a guard. It unlocks a door on the mansion's west side, leading to a room with the Gear Chest.

5) Gear Chest location 5

Qasr Salih Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Qasr Salih

Reward: Abbasid Knight Dagger upgrade schematic

You may reach this Gear Chest in a tower in Qasr Salir by destroying the stone square on its ceiling. Pick up one of the red pots that are close to the structure's stairway to begin this action, then move around the building to find a number of crates that may be used to climb to its roof.

6) Gear Chest location 6

The Great Garrison Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: The Great Garrison

Reward: Abbasid Knight Dagger upgrade schematic

You need to scale the Great Garrison's walls and position themselves close to this Gear Chest. You will discover a locked door here, and to access the tower's opposite side, you must shimmy across it from the courtyard side. This side of the tower has a movable shelf, which will lead you to the Gear Chest.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gear Chests in Wilderness

1) Gear Chest location 1

Dur-Kurigalzu Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Dur-Kurigalzu

Reward: Hidden One Dagger

Make a Leap of Faith from the Dur-Kurigalzu Viewpoint to enter an underground enemy camp. To reach the Dur-Kurigalzu Gear Chest, follow this area's tunnels and break the stone wall.

2) Gear Chest location 2

Water Mill Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Water Mill

Reward: Hidden One Dagger schematic

This Gear Chest can be found at a house in the Water Mill neighborhood in the Wilderness. In order to enter the residence, take out the anvil obstructing the moveable shelf, unlocking its entrance. Underwater, you can find the Watermill Gear Chest's key near the base of the southeastern aqueduct.

3) Gear Chest location 3

Winter Palace Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Winter Palace

Reward: Hidden One Dagger schematic

This one can be found in a locked tower north of the Winter Palace of Anbar. To open its door and obtain the Gear Chest, throw a knife through the gap in the tower's grated window.

4) Gear Chest location 4

Spymaster's Camp Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Location: Spymaster's Camp

Reward: Hidden One Sword

You may find the Spymaster's Camp Gear Chest in a treehouse. You'll discover a dig site after arriving at the spot shown on the map above. To access the treehouse, utilize the withered tree branches above the digging location.

5) Gear Chest location 5

Abandoned Caravanserai Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Abandoned Caravanserai

Reward: Hidden One Sword upgrade schematic

You need to bring a red explosive jug to Abandoned Caravanserai's backyard and blow up the stone breakable wall there. This will let you obtain the Gear Chest.

6) Gear Chest location 6

Southern Camp Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Southern Camp

Reward: Hidden One Sword Upgrade schematic

Inside the Southern Camp lies another Gear Chest. It is best to approach the area from the west and enter it via a fence hole to avoid attracting the guards' attention.

7) Gear Chests locations 7, 8, and 9

Location: Northern Oasis

Rewards: The Samasaama, Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar, Milad’s outfit

The Northern Oasis has a total of three gear chests. However, you will require all ten Shards in order to access them. Once you have the ten shards, swim down the underwater passage in this area to get to the Secret Room with three pedestals. This is where the chests can be found.

NPCs wearing black robes can be killed in combat to obtain the Mysterious Shards needed for each pedestal.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gear Chests in Round City

1) Gear Chest location 1

Mazalim Courts gear chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Mazalim Courts

Reward: Hidden One outfit upgrade schematic

You can find this Gear Chest on top of the main building in the Mazalim Courts of the Administrative District. Look for a breakable window on the southwestern side of the structure to access the room with the chest. Opening it will yield the Hidden One outfit with the Deadly Moment perk.

2) Gear Chest location 2

Shurta Headquarters gear chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Shurta Headquarters

Reward: Hidden One outfit upgrade schematic

This chest is located on the roof of the Shurta Headquarters in the Commanders' District. Access it by climbing a foliage-covered wall and dispatching the guards. The chest contains the first upgrade schematic for the Hidden One outfit.

3) Gear Chest location 3

Al-Jahiz's House Gear Chest location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Al-Jahiz's House

Reward: Hidden One outfit upgrade schematic

You can access this chest after solving a puzzle that involves positioning movable pillars, climbing to a rooftop with an oil jar, and creating a hole in the tower's roof. It contains the final upgrade schematic for the Hidden One outfit.

Unleash the power of these Gear Chests to enhance your abilities and dominate the mystical realm of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Each of them offers equipment and schematics, giving you the advantage you need to uncover the secrets of Baghdad.