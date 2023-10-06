Best Assassin's Creed Mirage smoke bomb perks: How to upgrade, cost, all perks, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage has been released, and fans of the franchise are currently playing all the content it has to offer. This time, you follow the adventures of a man named Basim Ibn Ishaq, who explores the city of Baghdad during the ninth century. Among his goals is to change his life as a thief and become a man committed to the welfare of the people.

To help you fulfill Basim's purpose, Ubisoft has added many tools and weapons to Assassin's Creed Mirage. This article takes a look at one of the most useful ones: the smoke bomb.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to unlock Assassin's Creed Mirage smoke bomb

To unlock the smoke bomb in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you must have previously completed the mission in which you assassinate Al-Guhl, The Slaver. You then have to spend two of your skill points on the Extra Tool Capacity, which you will find in the Trickster skill tree. After doing that, go to the Assassin Bureau and talk to Ibn Musa.

With this item, you can generate a thick cloud of smoke that obscures vision.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage smoke bomb perks

Assassin's Creed Mirage takes some old mechanics of the saga (Image via Ubisoft)

Best Tier 1 perk: The best Tier 1 perk is the extended range. This ability allows Basim to increase by seven meters the range of the smoke bomb. This way, your smoke bomb in Assassin's Creed Mirage can affect enemies far from you.

The best Tier 1 perk is the extended range. This ability allows Basim to increase by seven meters the range of the smoke bomb. This way, your smoke bomb in Assassin's Creed Mirage can affect enemies far from you. Best Tier 2 perk : The best Tier 2 perk is the Silent Blast. Using this perk, your enemies won't know that you detonated a smoke bomb and, therefore, won't become alert, allowing you to use stealth more effectively.

: The best Tier 2 perk is the Silent Blast. Using this perk, your enemies won't know that you detonated a smoke bomb and, therefore, won't become alert, allowing you to use stealth more effectively. Best Tier 3 perk: The best Tier 3 perk is the Mindwipe. Thanks to this ability, the guards will forget that they have seen Basim. This is very useful to lower the awareness levels of your enemies and, in case you are seen, their aggressiveness will be low.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage smoke bomb upgrade and cost

Every tool you find in Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be upgraded. The process is as simple as interacting with Abu Jafar in the first Assassin hideout you unlock. To do this, you must complete the prologue and the beginning of the game.

Each time you need to upgrade your tools, you will have to return to the first hideout, as Abu will always be there, even if you change locations. Collect the necessary materials, and when you have completed the requirements, you will receive the upgrades.

Tier 1 upgrade cost

Components : 60

: 60 Steel : 15

: 15 Leather: 35

Tier 2 upgrade cost

Components : 90

: 90 Steel : 25

: 25 Leather: 55

Tier 3 upgrade cost

Components : 150

: 150 Steel : 40

: 40 Leather: 100

All smoke bomb perks in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Tier 1 smoke bomb perks

A total of three perks are available in the first tier: The Extra Capacity, the Extended Range, and the Durable Smoke. These are first-level upgrades that allow Basim to extend the range of his attacks.

Extra Capacity Increase the ammunition capacity for this tool by two Extended Range Increases range by seven meters Durable Smoke Increases the duration by four seconds

Tier 2 smoke bomb perks

A total of three perks are available in the second tier: Silent Blast, Healing Vapor, and Coking Fumes. At this level, complementary abilities arrive for Basim that improve stealth, health, and the damage he can inflict.

Silent Blast Enemies can no longer hear smoke bombs detonate. Healing Vapor Recovers some of Basim’s health if he is inside the smoke. Choking Fumes Damages enemies caught in the smoke.

Tier 3 smoke bomb perks.

A total of two perks are available in the third tier. With this last upgrade, Basim gets Mindwipe and Flammable Smoke. Both are incredible abilities that can allow him to go about his quests unnoticed.

Mindwipe Causes guards caught in the smoke to forget they saw Basim. Flammable Smoke Smoke ignites if in contact with flames, setting everything within it on fire.

Assassin's Creed Mirage's worldwide release this October 5 brought the game to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles. An iOS port for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be released sometime later this year or in 2024.