5 reasons to play Assassin's Creed Syndicate in 2024

Assassin's Creed Syndicate has been overshadowed by the games that came before and after it. It remains underrated due to the complaints received for dropping the parkour that came before it in Unity and a somewhat misplaced story that doesn't sit well with the Industrial Revolution period. Even so, the game offers many things that make it worth playing in 2024.

Syndicate, released on 23 October 23, 2015, still stands up well in the graphics department and has quite a sizeable open world map. The district system, the advent of technologies and industries, and the inclusion of trains and horse-driven carriages are some of the reasons it feels immersive.

Here are five of the best reasons to replay it in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 reasons to revisit Assassin's Creed Syndicate in 2024

1) The map of London

The depiction of Victorian London in Assassin's Creed Syndicate is very noteworthy (Image via Ubisoft)

Set around the onset of the Second Industrial Revolution, Assassin's Creed Syndicate features a map of London and surrounding districts that accurately showcases the upcoming businesses and technologies.

The distribution of districts, separation of posh areas from slums, the use of boats across the river Thames, and the established usage of horse-driven carriages give a very immersive experience. Industries like breweries, railroads, and omnibuses depict Victorian London well.

There is also a gang-territory situation present in all districts where members of gang members reside. Such gang members can be seen all around the map and can cause distractions or interruptions for players in a very innovative way. The presence of Police officers offers a view of how gangs were on the rise while having law enforcement around.

2) Two playable characters

Jacob Frye and Evie Frye present two different playstyles in Assassin's Creed Syndicate (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Syndicate set a new standard in the franchise by introducing two playable protagonists when not considering real-life counterparts like Desmond Miles or Layla Hassan. The Frye twins, Evie and Jacob, represent different playstyles, and their respective skill upgrades ensure their styles are enhanced.

Jacob likes to tackle his obstacles head-on and enjoys being in a fistfight. His brute force and strength make him the brawn. His skills focus on maximizing his ability to do more damage while taking less damage in return.

Evie is more of a level-headed, patient assassin. She likes to approach situations with maximum stealth and planning. Her skills with throwing knives and being a smart, logical person make her the brains. Her skills focus on maximizing her stealth and throwing knives.

3) Unique assassin hideout

Assassin's Creed Syndicate features a unique assassin hideout on wheels (Image via Ubisoft)

The advent of engines in Victorian London saw the industry boom at the start of the Second Industrial Revolution and took in workers from around the city. Child labor was prevalent at this time, as depicted in the game. Assassin's Creed Syndicate players experience trains and assassin hideouts like never before.

Having beaten a district gang leader, players get to keep their train and make it their assassin hideout on wheels. Players can upgrade their weapons, buy black-market items, and go on side missions, which makes Syndicate stand out with its unique hideout.

4) New gadgets added to the inventory

Two major gadgets available in Assassin's Creed Syndicate bring a breath of fresh air to the franchise (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Syndicate has introduced some fun new gadgets that make traversing and interacting with the world unique and fun. The twins get a grappling hook handcrafted by Alexander Graham Bell, the primary method of climbing buildings and gliding across buildings and roofs.

A gadget called the Voltaic bomb, again developed by Alexander Graham Bell, is given to them, which helps when players want to subdue or crowd-control enemies. The device, essentially a bomb, electrifies targets within a radius, making specific scenarios easy to traverse or execute.

5) New primary weapons to choose from

Players are presented with three lucrative new primary weapons to choose from (Image via Ubisoft)

The weapon choices in Assassin's Creed Syndicate are very era-appropriate and denote the onset of innovation with the Second Industrial Revolution. The three types of weapons available are cane-swords, kukri, and brass knuckles. These have their own specific lethality, stun capacity, and attack power.

These weapons can be brandished alongside revolvers and the ever-famous assassin gadgets like the sleep and hallucinogenic darts. Combining these weapons and the lethal and intimidating Frye twins make for a memorable combat experience in Assassin's Creed Syndicate, which is heavily counter-attack focused.