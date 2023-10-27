7 video game protagonists who have no chill

Video game protagonists are usually known for their calm, cool, and collected selves under the most challenging of circumstances. However, there are some playable characters in certain titles who have no chill—they lack calm and often disregard those around them.

These protagonists are some of the angriest in video game history. However, it’s exactly their “no chills left to give” attitude that makes them incredibly memorable and different from those who are always known to keep their calm.

Today’s list will go over some of the angriest video game protagonists who have no chill.

Note: The entries are not ranked in any specific manner. The list below represents those protagonists who have close to no regard for those around them and are incredibly angry as video game characters.

Angriest video game protagonists who have no chill

1) Trevor Philips (GTA V)

Trevor Philips is unhinged (Image via GTA 5)

Wanton violence is the very definition of Trevor Philips’ character in GTA V. He is considered by many to be one of the “baddest” protagonists in video games, and the character is always seen to be deeply angry and discontent with his surroundings.

Trevor usually (and without a moment’s notice) invests in sudden acts of violence, and he is seen burning cars, sacking stores, beating up other characters in the game, or just shooting up a parking lot for the fun of it.

As a character, he is unhinged, and it’s not surprising why many in the community consider Trevor to have the least amount of chill out of all the video game protagonists.

2) Asura (Asura’s Wrath)

Asura is an incredibly angry protagonist (Image via Asura's Wrath)

Asura is another video game protagonist who starts the game angry and goes through with the entire narrative by just adding more fuel to his rage. The titular character of the game was cast out of the heavens after he was framed for murder, to make matters worse, his wife was also killed and his daughter was kidnapped.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why Asura has no chills left to give as the story kicks off, and his growing anger is evident with how he goes around taking out his enemies.

Asura has extremely brutal executions, which only compliment his short fuse.

3) Kratos (God of War)

Kratos has no chill (Image via God of War)

Becoming a father to Atreus has changed Kratos in more ways than one. However, one characteristic trait that the Ghost of Sparta held onto from his youth and from his days of slaying the gods of the Pantheon, is his innate rage and anger.

Kratos has a story that is quite similar to that of Asura, and he too has lost his wife and child. During the original trilogy, Kratos is exclusively seen being incredibly angry and would rather open a conversation with his fists than his words.

He was on a warpath against all the gods of the Pantheon, and Kratos indeed just got angrier and had no chill as the story progressed. Now, with the franchise reboot for the PlayStation, Kratos' nature is much more tempered. However, he is still incredibly angry and disgruntled.

4) Kirby (Kirby Series)

Kirby is a terror (Image via Kirby and the Forgotten Lands)

Kirby’s pink, round, and cute exterior fools many who are unfamiliar with his games. However, if you move past the adorable exterior, you will find one of the most diabolical and terrifying protagonists in video game history.

Kirby is often considered by many in the community to be the bringer of chaos who has an endless pit for a stomach. He sucks up everything he comes across, and many find it hard to convince themselves that he isn’t a bad guy and that his slaughtering of the Waddle Dees is for a just cause.

Kirby is one of the most controversial protagonists in video games, and he has no chill once he gets angry or sets his mind to doing something, which is usually sucking up an entire civilization.

5) Doom Slayer/Doom Guy (Doom series)

Doom Guy is one of the angriest protagonists in video games (Image via Doom)

The Doom series of video games re-defines carnage, mayhem, and gore, with the silent protagonist being one of the most violent playable characters in video games. Even with the lack of any dialogue, Doom Guy can easily be seen to be an incredibly angry individual, especially with how he executes the many demons in the game.

He single-handedly takes down hordes and has some of the most brutal kill moves, which just goes to show that he means business.

As he is constantly surrounded by monsters that are looking to tear him to pieces, it’s not all that surprising why Doom Slayer has literally no chill or regard for those around him.

6) Duke Nukem (Duke Nukem series)

Duke Nukem is the epitome of Machismo (Image via Duke Nukem)

Duke Nukem does what Duke Nukem pleases, and while he does not have any superpowers to boast of, the titular protagonist is capable of incredible physical feats through sheer machismo and firearm prowess.

Duke started out as a silent protagonist for the franchise, however, with future entries, he started developing a more confident, aggressive, and hyper-masculine attitude. His mission in the games would involve taking out aliens invading Earth, and he would go about his task with a lot of wanton violence and destruction of property.

While Duke is not an innately angry protagonist, he barely has much regard for those around him as he personifies the machismo of a typical Hollywood action hero.

7) Sweet Tooth (Twisted Metal series)

Sweet Tooth is one of the most terrifying playable characters (Image via Twisted Metal)

Sweet Tooth from the Twisted Metal games is considered by many in the community to be one of the most unhinged and sadistic playable characters in video game history. He was remade with his story changing with every series entry, however, his character started hitting home for players during Twisted Metal: Black and the 2012 reboot.

In the most recent renditions, Sweet Tooth is calmer with a more controlled rage. However, he can be seen completely going off on other characters from time to time, and his nihilistic approach to pain and torture makes him an incredibly terrifying character to deal with.

Sweet Tooth has no chill, and his main goal in life is to make those around him suffer in the worst ways imaginable.