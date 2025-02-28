Monster Hunter Wilds unable to connect to server error: Potential cause and fixes

Monster Hunter Wilds was released for all PC gamers on February 28, 2025. Capcom's latest entry in the Monster Hunter franchise had two Open Beta tests before its official release and has received many fixes since then. However, after its launch, many players reported facing an "unable to connect to server" error.

Ad

In this article, we explain the potential cause behind the error and how to possibly fix it.

Note: The fixes mentioned below can help you circumvent the problem but are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Possible cause of the Monster Hunter Wilds "unable to connect to server" error

Alma and Gemma in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

The "unable to connect to server" error hints at a possible miscommunication/connection issue between the Monster Hunter Wilds' client and server sides. There are a few reasons that could trigger this problem, and loss of internet connection is a major one. Other reasons may include busy servers and/or firewall restrictions.

Ad

Trending

Server issues are pretty common. After all, a huge number of players will flock to the game on release day, which could overload a server and limit others from joining.

We checked for Monster Hunter server issues on DownDetector, and they seemed to be mostly fine, except for a few minor spikes, which may be causing the error.

Potential fixes for the Monster Hunter Wilds "unable to connect to server" error

Here is a list of things you can do to potentially remedy the Monster Hunter Wilds "unable to connect to server" error:

Ad

1) End the Monster Hunter Wilds' executable before launching it again

Sometimes, Monster Hunter Wilds' executable keeps running in the background, which may lead to issues when the game is relaunched.

Follow these steps to properly end the background executable before launching the title again:

Press the shortcut keys: Ctrl+Shift+Esc on your keyboard to launch the Task Manager program.

on your keyboard to launch the Task Manager program. Click on the Processes tab.

tab. Search the entire list and find the Monster Hunter Wilds.exe .

and find the . Once you find it, right-click on it and select End Task.

Ad

2) Check your internet connection

It is possible that your internet connection is temporarily down. In that case, you may want to restart your router or modem to fix it.

3) Flush any DNS settings from your PC

A previous DNS setting you may have set previously could be messing with the game. Follow these steps to flush all older DNS settings:

Right-click on the Start Menu and select Windows Terminal/Powershell (Admin).

and select Type ipconfig /flushdns and press enter .

and press . Relaunch the game.

Ad

Also read: Has Monster Hunter Wilds been announced for Xbox Game Pass?

4) Pass Monster Hunter Wilds through your PC's firewall

Monster Hunter Wilds might be blocked by Windows Firewall. So, follow the steps below to add the game to the Firewall Exception rule to fix this issue:

Launch Windows Security and click on Firewall & Network Protection .

and click on . Next, click on Allow an app through the firewall .

. Next, click on the Change Settings button above the list.

above the list. Scroll down and find Monster Hunter Wilds in the firewall list.

in the firewall list. Tick both the Private and Public checkboxes for Monster Hunter Wilds and click the OK button to save it.

Ad

Re-launch the game again for the changes to take effect and the error to disappear.

If the "unable to connect to server" error stems from Monster Hunter Wilds' server issues, there's not much you can do other than wait for the load to subside. However, if it stems from other issues like firewall, DNS settings, and more, then you can try the above methods to fix it.

Check out Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings for GPUs below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.