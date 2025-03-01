Monster Hunter Wilds crashing on PlayStation 5: Possible causes and fixes explored

One of the most anticipated titles of this year, Monster Hunter Wilds has finally released globally. However, the game is not at all optimised and seems to perform terribly for both PC and console players. Though it delivers a comparatively better experience on the PS5 Pro, the title appears to have a lot of issues on the base version of Sony's current-gen console.

Ad

This article will explain some of the possible reasons as to why you might be facing these problems. It will also provide a few potential fixes that might act as workarounds until Capcom releases an official patch for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Capcom rolls out official patches.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Fixing performance issues in Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5

Although the problems faced by most gamers while playing Monster Hunter Wilds at present can only be fixed via an update from Capcom, try the possible fixes below to see if they resolve your issues.

Ad

Trending

Restarting your PlayStation can fix the performance issues (Image via Capcom)

1) Restart your console

Ad

If you have been hunting monsters for a while now, it might be a good idea to give your console a little time to relax. Playing Monster Hunter Wilds for extended hours can lead to performance issues, such as stuttering and even crashing. To extend your console's life, it is best to shut your console down when it starts to overheat. Turn off your PlayStation and give it at least 10 minutes of rest before you turn it on again.

Ad

2) Check for overheating issues

If your console is still overheating despite a restart, make sure it is kept in a spot that has optimal air flow. So, if your console is kept inside a closed cabinet, relocate it to some other spot. Moreover, if you find your device getting unusually hot, get a microfiber cloth and give it a good cleaning to remove any accumulated dust. While you are at it, remove the side panel of your PlayStation as well to clean it properly.

Ad

3) Check for updates

Using outdated firmware or playing an outdated version of the game can also lead to problems like stuttering and crashing. So make sure that you have downloaded the latest version of the game and are not missing out on any patches. Similarly, use the latest firmware version on your console.

4) Check available storage

Running low on available storage can lead to dips in performance while playing video games. In this case, either remove some apps and games or get some additional storage.

Ad

Check out this guide if you are facing these issues on a PC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.