Monster Hunter Wilds crashing on PC: Possible causes and fixes explored

Monster Hunter Wilds is now playable on PC, but the game crashing could ruin the fun. It’s crucial to understand the potential causes behind these crashes and implement effective fixes. We are here to help find those reasons and suggest solutions for a smooth gaming experience.

NOTE: The fixes mentioned below could help solve your problem but are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

Possible causes for Monster Hunter Wilds crashing on PC

There could be several factors causing the newly released Monster Hunter Wilds to crash on your PC. Here are some of the possible reasons:

Outdated graphics drivers: Running the game with outdated GPU drivers can lead to instability and crashes.

Background applications: Other programs running simultaneously can consume system resources that often cause a game to crash.

Corrupted game files: Incomplete or corrupted game files can lead to unexpected crashes during gameplay.

Frame generation feature: Enabling the frame generation often puts extra strain on the CPU or GPU, causing the game to crash.

Potential fixes for Monster Hunter Wilds crashing on PC

The game running on PC (Image via Capcom / Sportskeeda gaming)

Now that we are aware of the possible causes for Monster Hunter Wilds to crash on the PC, let’s explore the fixes:

1) End background processes

Closing unnecessary background applications can free up system resources and reduce the likelihood of crashes. To do so, follow these steps:

Press Ctrl+Shift+Esc to launch Task Manager.

Identify the resource-heavy applications consuming CPU and RAM in the "Processes" tab.

Right-click on the unnecessary application running in the background and select "End task" to close it.

Be cautious while terminating background tasks to avoid any essential system processes.

2) Update the GPU driver

An outdated GPU driver can often cause Monter Hunter Wilds to crash on your PC, so keep your graphics drivers up to date for smooth gameplay.

Here are the steps to keep the GPU drivers updated:

For NVIDIA Users:

Visit the official NVIDIA website.

Download and install the latest drivers for your respective graphics card.

For AMD Users:

Visit the AMD drivers page.

Download and install the appropriate drivers for your GPU.

For Intel Users:

Visit the Intel Arc drivers page.

Download and install the latest drivers according to your GPU.

Restart your PC after installing the latest GPU drivers for them to take effect.

3) Disable frame generation feature

If you're experiencing Monster Hunter Wilds crash while the frame generation is turned on, it is advised to turn this feature off. Here are the steps to turn off frame generation:

Launch Monster Hunter Wilds and navigate the Settings menu.

Find the graphics or display settings in the section.

Turn off the frame generation feature.

4) Repair game files

Sometimes, the game files are not downloaded properly or they are corrupted, leading your game to crash on your PC. So, it’s advisable to verify and repair these files to resolve the issues. Here are the steps to do so:

Launch Steam and navigate to your game library.

Right-click on Monster Hunter Wilds and select "Properties."

In the "Local Files" tab, click on "Verify Integrity of Game Files."

Steam will automatically check the game files and repair them.

By eliminating these potential issues, you can enhance the stability of Monster Hunter Wilds on your PC and enjoy an uninterrupted hunting experience.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.