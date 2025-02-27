Where to find Tough Guardian Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you are hunting for Tough Guardian Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds, it's probably for gearing up or making other equipment that packs a punch like the Bone Horn III. As a rare item, it is a primary ingredient for armor forging and weapons' upgrade paths. Yet, discovering it will take some doing if you're not familiar with the location where it appears.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about locating Tough Guardian Bone.

How to obtain Tough Guardian Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Tough Guardian Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

You can find Tough Guardian Bone in the Ruins of Wyveria. It's the fifth large region you'll access through the course of the main story quests. The area is covered in ancient skeletons and littered with Bonepiles, which are your best sources for gathering these rare materials.

Ad

Trending

To start, open your world map from a Base Camp and fast travel to the Wyveria camp. Head east, and you’ll find a Bonepile nearby that often contains Tough Guardian Bone. Simply approach it and press Circle on PS5 (or B on Xbox) to gather resources.

Don't panic if you fail to grab the Guardian Bone the first time. Drops for this item are infrequent, so you can try several times with multiple Bonepiles to get the required item.

Ad

Read more: How to get Gore Magala Feelers+ in Monster Hunter Wilds

Best locations to farm Tough Guardian Bones

Bonepiles are scattered throughout the Ruins of Wyveria, with the following areas being better than others:

Northeast of Area 5 : There are several Bonepiles lined up here so it is an easy cycle back and forth to use them without wasting too much time.

: There are several Bonepiles lined up here so it is an easy cycle back and forth to use them without wasting too much time. West of Area 4: There's another group of Bonepiles here. It's a bit further from camp, but the number of resources is worth the journey.

Ad

Once you've collected from a Bonepile, it will take about 15 minutes to respawn. To make your farming efficient, mark several Bonepiles on your map and create waypoints by clicking the right stick. This helps you make a path and cycle through them without wasting time in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Alternative ways to obtain Tough Guardian Bone

Take down Arkveld to obtain Guardian Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

If you’re not lucky with Bonepiles, there are other ways to get Guardian Bones as certain Ruins of Wyveria monsters drop them as loot:

Ad

Guardian Arkveld: The strongest of the three, this beast is never-ending and massive. If you're feeling brave, defeating it can reward you with Guardian Bone.

The strongest of the three, this beast is never-ending and massive. If you're feeling brave, defeating it can reward you with Guardian Bone. Guardian Seikret: This sneaky predator is quick and nimble, so be ready for a tough battle. But the loot is usually worth it.

This sneaky predator is quick and nimble, so be ready for a tough battle. But the loot is usually worth it. Zoh Shia: Famous for its thick armor and tail slams, killing this creature may reward you with Guardian Bone.

These creatures can drop the resource as part of their quest reward, so hunting them is a good substitute for Bonepile farming.

Ad

Tips for efficient farming

Plan your path: Utilize the map to mark several Bonepiles and take a cycle to optimize your gathering.

Utilize the map to mark several Bonepiles and take a cycle to optimize your gathering. Monitor respawn times: Hovering the cursor over Bonepile on a map reveals how long until they respawn so that you can map out your way at the right time.

Hovering the cursor over Bonepile on a map reveals how long until they respawn so that you can map out your way at the right time. Quest rewards: Certain quests in the Ruins of Wyveria reward Guardian Bones.

Check out: Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Fucium Ore

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.