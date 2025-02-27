Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Monster Hunter Wilds is all set to release on February 28, 2025, but your PC may not be ready for it. The game is pretty demanding when it comes to graphics, requiring PCs with high-performance GPUs for a smooth 60 FPS experience. The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti were fantastic mid-range premium graphics cards in their time, but in 2025, they struggle to play Monster Hunter Wilds and a few other modern titles.
Wilds' default settings are not doing any justice to the game and ruin its performance on many graphics cards. However, we were able to optimize the game settings and squeeze a bit more performance out of the two Nvidia GPUs mentioned here.
In this article, you will find the best MH Wilds settings to use for an enjoyable experience on the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' High and Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3070) or 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3070 Ti).
What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on an RTX 3070?
The Nvidia RTX 3070 was originally designed to play games at a 1440p resolution. However, this is almost a 5-year-old GPU and can barely play the latest games at that resolution in 2025. Besides, MH Wilds is significantly more resource-hungry than even most modern titles and can only be played at 1080p on this graphics card.
Here are all the best settings you should use to play Monster Hunter Wilds on an RTX 3070 PC:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
- Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
- Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
- Background Frame Rate: 60
- HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Highest
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA (Grayed out)
- Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
- Ray Tracing: Disabled
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: Medium
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Distant Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on an RTX 3070 Ti?
The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti packs more performance than the standard non-Ti model and can even play Monster Hunter Wilds at 1440p. This GPU is also capable of delivering higher graphical fidelity and better performance.
Apply the following settings for the best result:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
- Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
- Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
- Background Frame Rate: 60
- HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Highest
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Balanced
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA (Grayed out)
- Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
- Ray Tracing: Disabled
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: Medium
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Distant Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
This concludes the list of the best Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings for the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti. They are both powerful GPUs and can play the game at different resolutions. The configuration provided above should allow you to achieve 60 FPS without degrading the visuals, as long as you apply all the settings correctly.
