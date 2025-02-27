Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Monster Hunter Wilds is all set to release on February 28, 2025, but your PC may not be ready for it. The game is pretty demanding when it comes to graphics, requiring PCs with high-performance GPUs for a smooth 60 FPS experience. The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti were fantastic mid-range premium graphics cards in their time, but in 2025, they struggle to play Monster Hunter Wilds and a few other modern titles.

Wilds' default settings are not doing any justice to the game and ruin its performance on many graphics cards. However, we were able to optimize the game settings and squeeze a bit more performance out of the two Nvidia GPUs mentioned here.

In this article, you will find the best MH Wilds settings to use for an enjoyable experience on the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' High and Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3070) or 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3070 Ti).

What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on an RTX 3070?

MH Wilds graphics settings page (Image via Capcom)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 was originally designed to play games at a 1440p resolution. However, this is almost a 5-year-old GPU and can barely play the latest games at that resolution in 2025. Besides, MH Wilds is significantly more resource-hungry than even most modern titles and can only be played at 1080p on this graphics card.

Here are all the best settings you should use to play Monster Hunter Wilds on an RTX 3070 PC:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Ultra-wide UI Position Correction : Default (Grayed out)

: Default (Grayed out) Frame Rate : 60 (Grayed out)

: 60 (Grayed out) Cutscene Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Background Frame Rate : 60

: 60 HDR Output : Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor)

: Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor) Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Highest

: Highest Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50 (Grayed out)

: 0.50 (Grayed out) Anti-Aliasing : TAA (Grayed out)

: TAA (Grayed out) Render Scaling : 100 (Grayed out)

: 100 (Grayed out) Ray Tracing : Disabled

: Disabled Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Texture)

: Highest (High Res Texture) Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : Medium

: Medium Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Distant Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on an RTX 3070 Ti?

MH Wilds graphics settings page (Image via Capcom)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti packs more performance than the standard non-Ti model and can even play Monster Hunter Wilds at 1440p. This GPU is also capable of delivering higher graphical fidelity and better performance.

Apply the following settings for the best result:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Ultra-wide UI Position Correction : Default (Grayed out)

: Default (Grayed out) Frame Rate : 60 (Grayed out)

: 60 (Grayed out) Cutscene Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Background Frame Rate : 60

: 60 HDR Output : Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Highest

: Highest Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Balanced

: Balanced Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50 (Grayed out)

: 0.50 (Grayed out) Anti-Aliasing : TAA (Grayed out)

: TAA (Grayed out) Render Scaling : 100 (Grayed out)

: 100 (Grayed out) Ray Tracing : Disabled

: Disabled Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Texture)

: Highest (High Res Texture) Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : Medium

: Medium Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Distant Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

This concludes the list of the best Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings for the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti. They are both powerful GPUs and can play the game at different resolutions. The configuration provided above should allow you to achieve 60 FPS without degrading the visuals, as long as you apply all the settings correctly.

