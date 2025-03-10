Assassin's Creed Shadows merch: Where to buy, all items, and prices 

Ubisoft recently made an annoucement via their social media about the new Assassin's Creed Shadows merchandise. While the game will be out globally on March 20, 2025, you can get your hands on the merch now via Ubisoft's official website.

Read further to learn what has been released, the prices, and where the items can be purchased from.

Ubisoft releases official Assassin's Creed Shadows merchandise

Phone covers and even mugs are available as part of this merch release (Image via Ubisoft)

If you are a die-hard fan of the Assassin's Creed franchise, it's highly likely that you will love the new AC Shadows merch. Luckily, Ubisoft made sure to offer a variety of products, ranging from clothing to mugs, that you can keep on your desk while playing Shadows.

The Assassin's Creed's social media post read:

"Welcome to the Brotherhood. Ubisoft Gear Shop is open with styles for every gamer! Shop the Official Assassin's Creed Shadows collection today!"

In the clothing category, you will find the below-mentioned items:

Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe Yasuke Hoodie- $75.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe Uasuke Oversized T-Shirt- $36.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Crewneck Sweatshirt- $36.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Bomber Jacket- $99.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Assassin Insignia Comfort Colors T-Shirt- $27.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Zip Up Hoodie- $47.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Lounge Pants- $63.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Hoodie- $49.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Comfort Colors T-Shirt- $27.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows T-Shirt- $26.95

All of the clothing items are available in sizes from XS to 6XL, and are unisex.

Accessories

Assassin's Creed Shadows Dad Hat- $24.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Black Glossy Mug- $15.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Sherpa Blanket- $49.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Knit Beanie- $29.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Tumbler- $36.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows iPhone Case- $39.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Samsung Case- $39.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Sticker Sheet- $9.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Red Backpack- $59.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Neck Gaiter- $23.95

Assassin's Creed Shadows Can Cooler- $7.95

