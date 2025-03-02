Avowed: Should you sever the Adra or destroy the ruins (Shadows of the Past quest)?

Avowed will see players decide the fate of The Living Lands across its campaign, which includes the Shadows of the Past main story. After gaining access to the Naku Kubel ruins and fighting through its terrors, players will come face to face with the Steel Garrote leader Inquisitor Lodwyn in all her death guard glory, eyeing the archmage Ryngrim.

With the Dreamthrall menace flooding and pouring out of Neku Kubel, players must side with one of these two NPCs and decide the fate of the ruins and — ultimately — that of the Living Lands as well.

Should you sever the Adra or destroy the ruins in Avowed?

There is no safe outcome here (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

After hearing out both plans, players must choose the option that best appeals to them. In short, there is no easy solution as both options will result in struggle for the denizens of Shatterscarp. To summarize, destroying the ruins as per Inquisitor Lodwyn would keep the people of the land safe from the Dreamthrall threat, however, it would eradicate an ancient source of knowledge.

Additionally, this would also prevent the player from having access to the ruins from here onwards. On the flipside, agreeing with Ryngrim will see the lives of many in the city of Thirdborn be sacrificed in order to quell the Dreamscourge. By proxy, it will lead to the creation of more Dreamthralls, while also keeping its doors open for the player in the future.

Those who choose to destroy the ruins will side with the authoritarian Lodwyn, who will decimate it to the ground. However, the Dreamcoruge continues its march, slowly infecting all of Shatterscape. This choice will not make the companion Yatzi happy, but will reward players with the Scion of the Immortal Land Godlike ability if they agreed to take Sapadal's Power back in the ruins. It increases player damage and grants health regeneration for 12 seconds.

Severing the Adra will make neither the Inquisitor nor the NPC Temerti in Thirdborn happy, as this kills a lot of the city folks. However, Shatterscape is safe from the Dreamthrall threat. Note that this makes Ryngrim public enemy number one in the long run. Picking this choice retains the ruins intact and grants players the Severed Branch Godlike ability that increases movement speed for 20 seconds if Sapadal's power was accepted.

Note that if players decline Sapadal's power in the ruins, then they will get the Godlike's Will power, which grants an additional point to spend in the character skill tree regardless of whether they choose to destroy the ruins or not.

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

