After travelling across Avowed's Living Lands for answers, players will finally reach a point where they get to decide the fate of The Voice known as the god Sapadal. Upon unlocking and fighting through The Garden (the fifth and final region in the game), players will finally be able to come face to face with the god they have been bound to since the start.

Ad

As with many other quests in Obsidian Entertainment's latest fantasy RPG, players can choose to either help Sapadal by setting them free or kill them for the harm they have caused. This article explains the consequences of either choice in Avowed.

Should you free or kill Sapadal in Avowed?

Though the choices affect the ending received, players may also be enticed by the rewards for each choice (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

If players want the good ending, then they must help free Sapadal, who has been locked away in isolation for so long. Forgiving and granting them freedom doesn't just give the god a second wind to make things right as they watch over the region, but it also cures the Living Lands of the Dreamscourge plague.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, this choice will also grant players Sapadal's Fury, a Godlike ability. Costing 100 Essence, this powerful move launches all enemies around the Envoy in the air and slams them onto the ground for huge damage, making it a great pick for the final boss fight.

On the other hand, players may instead choose to kill Sapadal, as they were also the source of the disastrous fungal curse plaguing the wildlife and denizens across the world. Choosing to destroy the god is one of the bad endings for the game, as while this also destroys the Dreamscourge, the Envoy will explain how the root behind it was a necessary evil to be taken down.

Ad

This choice rewards players with the Woedica's Call Godlike ability. This one also costs 100 Essence to cast, and summons a Maegfolc (the tall robotic creatures encountered both in The Garden and in the final boss fight) to fight for the player, making it a cool choice as well.

Read More: How to regenerate Essence in Avowed

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.