Avowed: How to regenerate Essence

Essence is an important component of Avowed's gameplay. It is, after all, the mana used to power spells in Obsidian Entertainment's latest fantasy RPG game. Given how combat-heavy a lot of the encounters are, being topped up on Essence is key to emerging victorious, especially if players are using a magic-focused build across the narratively-rich campaign.

Thankfully, the game offers many ways to generate this resource both in and out of battle. Read on to learn all about Essence management in Avowed.

How to restore Essence in Avowed

Combat spells are powered by Essence (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The most common way to regenerate Essence is by consuming Essence Potions. These restore a hefty amount of mana and can be quick-slotted or consumed via the action wheel during battle. Unfortunately, they are uncommon to find out in the open and must be purchased from vendors, which may not always be a viable option when you're out exploring.

The second easily available method is consuming Essence Orbs. These are dropped by defeated foes, and you only need to walk over them to fill a portion of your Essence Bar. However, they only restore a small sliver of Essence, meaning they cannot be relied on in a pinch. Instead, you will often find yourself falling back on other kinds of items.

The extensive crafting system in Avowed allows you to create a bunch of consumable items such as foods. This is done at the cauldron at the Party Camp using the varied ingredients on hand. Some early-game recipes that regenerate Essence in Avowed include:

All's Leaf Tea

Grants 150 Essence Regeneration and +20% Maximum Essence.

Requires Mushroom (x1) + Produce (Fruit) (x1) + Produce (Vegetable) (x1)

Arrack

Grants 100 Essence Regeneration.

Requires Produce (Fruit) (x2)

Mariner's Porridge

Grants 70 Health Regeneration and 70 Essence Regeneration.

Requires Cooked Fish or Ingredient (Animal Product) (x1) + Produce (Vegetable or Grain Filler) (x1)

Spiced Rucksnout Sausage

Grants 50 Health Regeneration and 50 Essence Regeneration.

Requires Cured Rucksnout Roast or Cured Rucksnout Loin (x1) + Cooked Meat or Raw Meat (x1) + Cooked Meat, Raw Meat, Produce or Rotten Food (x1)

Stew

Grants 70 Health Regeneration and 70 Essence Regeneration.

Requires Cooked Meat (x1) + Produce (Vegetable) (x1) + Cooked Meat, Raw Meat, Produce or Rotten Food (x1)

These giant crystal formations allow traveling to the Camp safe haven (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Note that traveling to the Camp (either via the World Map or by interacting with the giant green crystal with purple light) will fully restore your HP and Essence. That said, you will undoubtedly find yourself running back and forth between hub areas and dungeons to restock on supplies and recover Essence.

In such a scenario, there are several items in the game that can help regenerate Essence while equipped. For example, The Ring of Slow Essence can be found early on in the game in a hidden chamber right next to the exterior walls of the first major city of Paradis. While the regen rate offered by this item is not particularly high, it is still good to have in battle for the early parts of the game.

Read More: How to find the Ring of Slow Essence in Avowed

Avowed will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

