How to find the Ring of Slow Essence in Avowed

As players explore the world of Avowed, they are bound to come across a variety of different Unique-rarity gear. These one-of-a-kind items often have distinct properties not found on other gear pieces, making them worth keeping around even into the late game if used right. One such example is the Ring of Slow Essence.

This is one of the few pieces of equipment in the game that can regenerate Essence on the fly. Since Essence is required to cast magic spells, this Unique worth grabbing especially since it can be found early in the game. Here's how.

Where is the Ring of Slow Essence in Avowed?

Move along the exterior of the massive city to this location (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This ring is tucked away in a secret location outside of Paradis City in the Dawnshore area of the game. Starting from the Paradis Main Gate Beacon, travel north through the corridor between the Watermill and Administrative District labels on the map. Stick close to the rocky pathway next to the paths of Paradis until you find yourself in a ruined castle area.

Turn right and arrive at the location marked in the image above to find a statue of an old person holding a lamp. Move close to the lamp and interact with the switch. This will open up a hidden doorway next to the statue with a Legendary rarity chest — inside which lies the Ring of Slow Essence in Avowed.

The statue also has an Essence Potion in its outstretched hand so be sure to grab it (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

While the regeneration rate is, as the name suggests, slow, it should be good enough at this stage in the game where players will likely be around level 4 to 6. Magic users will find this gear invaluable as it generates Essence over time, so they will need not waste consumables or travel back to the camp as the gauge will be topped up during time away from combat.

As per the in-game description for this wooden ring, it was seemingly harvested from an ancient tree centuries before the events of Avowed. As such, while the power of the ring has waned since, it still has enough life in it to grant a slow but steady boost of Essence to its wearer.

Ring of Slow Essence description (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms as well as the Xbox Game Pass service.

