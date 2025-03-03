Avowed lore recap: What happened in Pillars of Eternity 1 and 2?

Avowed is the latest project by Obsidian Entertainment and the developers have made it a point to blend this new story with an established lore from the Pillars of Eternity series. While it isn't necessary to replay both Pillars of Eternity games to enjoy your adventures in the Living Lands, there are some benefits in learning the lore. Thus, this article will bridge the gap between both series.

Ad

Obsidian Entertainment has always been interested in the fantasy genre, and the developers cleverly piece together detailed worlds into one universe. This is a testament to the studio's talent and creativity.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for both Pillars of Eternity games.

Pillars of Eternity ran so Avowed could fly

Eora has enough room to feature different stories across time (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Avowed and both Pillars of Eternity games are set in the world of Eora; however, both series feature different parts of this fantasy universe. The Pillars of Eternity games were set way earlier than the adventures of the envoy, and fans can identify a few references from the previous games. The latest Obsidian Entertainment production can be considered a spinoff of sorts, but is a good entry point for newer fans.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Avowed vs Skyrim: 3 things they have in common (and 3 ways they're different)

Both games feature different races, such as humans, elves, dwarves, orlans, and others as commonly seen in fantasy genres. Certain events will be mentioned or hinted at, which may be baffling to casual gamers, but they will be a treat for longtime fans. To better understand their connection, let's go through a quick story recap of the Pillars of Eternity games.

Ad

Pillars of Eternity

You assume the role of the Watcher, the equivalent of the envoy, as a playable character. One major difference is that there are more options for race to select from, unlike the latest project, which was only limited to humans and elves for plot convenience. As the Watcher, you will meet different companions who will accompany you in your quest to solve what is known as the Hollowborn plague.

Ad

Pillars of Eternity takes place in Dyrwood and the premise was to end the Hollowborn plague. The Watcher came across the disease after witnessing newborns without a soul, and the people were quick to blame the animancers, people who study souls for a living. In reality, the souls were stolen by Thaos and the Leaden Key, to make an offering to Woedica, a goddess.

There is no shortage of religious themes in Pillars of Eternity (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Watcher discovered Thaos' true intention, which was to protect the Engwithan secret about the gods of Eora. There are no true gods in the universe, and the Engwithans feared this may cause an existential crisis amongst various religions and lead to acts of barbarism once the truth is out. Thaos served Woedica to keep the animancers at bay, knowing they can see through their lies.

Ad

After defeating Thaos, players can return the stolen souls or allow them to reincarnate with a clean slate. With the Hollowborn plague lifted in Dyrwood, peace finally reigned but was short-lived after a new threat emerged.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

Five years after lifting the Hollowborn curse, Eothas has violently awakened from his slumber and is on a mission to destroy a device called the Wheel. During the escape, a piece of the Watcher's soul was taken along with a handful of others present during the attack. Berath, the god of death, came to bargain and promised to restore the missing piece if the Watcher pledged his loyalty to him.

Ad

The Watcher reluctantly agreed and you took your crew to the Deadfire archipelago to pursue the awakened god. You will encounter different warring factions trying to seize control of the region, and you can forge alliances with any of them to help your cause. Eventually, Eothas revealed that the Wheel is a device that feeds the gods and controls the reincarnation system of Eora.

Eothas' mission is for the greater good (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Destroying the Wheel could kill all the artificial gods of Eora, free the people from the cycle of reincarnation, and allow them to live however they wished without being bound by destiny. Eothas was adamant about their quest, but they returned the soul piece taken from the Watcher to free him from Berath's deal, and hoped their actions could bring the much-needed change to the world.

Ad

The Watcher returns home to Dyrwood and is uneasy about the recent events. Mortals and gods in Eora face the repercussions of the Wheel's destruction. Obsidian Entertainment brings the player base to the Living Lands for Avowed after the events of Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire.

Avowed

Eora is much bigger than expected (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

There is no shortage of plagues and problems in Eora, especially during the events of this new project. While the events of the Pillars of Eternity games are not directly connected to the new title, they are set in a shared universe featuring similar races, creatures, mythology, and lore.

Ad

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.