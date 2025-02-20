Avowed vs Skyrim: 3 things they have in common (and 3 ways they're different)

Avowed was released for the Xbox Series X and S, Game Pass, and PC a few days ago, but fans can't help but draw comparisons to other iconic fantasy role-playing games this early. Obsidian Entertainment spent years working on this project and has taken some pages out of other franchises, such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

We will examine how these two titles are similar and narrow down some key differences in this article. There is nothing wrong with comparing two great games, especially if you just finished one and are searching for an alternative.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective opinions about the mentioned games.

Similarities between Avowed and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

1) Massive sandboxes

Bethesda Game Studios did not hold back in crafting a massive sandbox for Skyrim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Avowed and Skyrim are two massive open-world playgrounds full of life and detail. Bethesda Game Studios didn't hold back and sent the gaming community down memory lane to the province of Tamriel, which is based in Norse Scandinavia. You can explore wherever you want without being tethered to a linear narrative.

It would make sense for Obsidian Entertainment to borrow notes from Bethesda Game Studios to create a massive open-world experience. Some would argue that the developers took heavy inspiration from Skyrim and dialed the fantasy element to a whole new level.

2) Points of view

Both games allow the player to switch from first-person to third-person perspectives (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Lands Between and Skyrim will look much bigger if you are at the eye level of your playable character. Players can freely switch between first and third-person perspectives as your Godlike Envoy and Dragonborn. This feature allows a deeper level of immersion, and players can see the world through their eyes, both figuratively and literally.

It is a different experience to explore the world the way your character would normally see it. In combat encounters, switching to a third person can come in handy, allowing you to see more of your environment and to adapt.

3) Strong emphasis on lore and the fantasy element

Avowed and Skyrim both share a deep lore that keeps the gaming community invested (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Both games are renowned for fantasy and magical aspects players couldn't get elsewhere. In Skyrim, players embark on a noble quest to stop an evil dragon to save the world from annihilation, and it couldn't get any more fantastical than that. Players will encounter beings of all manners, from humanoid enemies, like marauders and bandits to vile creatures, like werewolves and witches.

Meanwhile, Avowed has no shortage of mystical threats, and your envoy can pick up a few skills and weapons in their journey. You can cast offensive spells to attack enemies with a strong wizard build or count on your party members to bring in a new world of pain with their sorcery.

Differences between Avowed and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

1) Platform availability

Obsidian Entertainment's latest project is not available on all gaming platforms (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Unlike Skyrim, which is playable on almost every other platform, including the Nintendo Switch, Avowed is only available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. Despite being tethered to the Xbox platform, chances of a PlayStation 5 port are extremely high considering the company's direction about going third-party.

It is worth mentioning that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released a while ago and re-released multiple times. Perhaps Obsidian Entertainment discussed potential ports to attract more players to participate in its latest project. There is a strong likelihood that this title may follow in the footsteps of other first-party Xbox titles sooner rather than later.

2) Exploration limitations

Despite having a large map, Skyrim is not as strict as Avowed (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Living Lands is massive in scale, but your envoy can't explore wherever they want and whenever they feel like it. Obsidian Entertainment clarified that this project is not a traditional open world but has a few open zones for you to clear as part of the story. Throughout the story, you can enter new grounds, undertake various optional missions, and unlock new gear.

Bethesda Softworks granted the player base much more freedom to explore Skyrim without progressing much in the main story. This is a key difference between the two games: one encourages players to focus on the main path before stepping too far, while the other wants them to do whatever they want.

3) Classes and character customization

Each game has a unique approach to the character customization menu (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

You can select your envoy's class in the prologue, which grants you different abilities and skill sets. Unfortunately, classes are only limited to NPCs in Skyrim. Obsidian Entertainment wanted the player base to have creative freedom to take on its newest project and get the full experience.

Bethesda Game Studios implemented a dedicated character creation system, but it is not as fleshed out as what Obsidian Entertainment did regarding classes. Both games have impressive combat systems that take time to master.

