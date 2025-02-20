Who voices Kai in Avowed?

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X and S, Game Pass, and PC. Obsidian Entertainment worked on this ambitious project for years, hiring a stacked cast to bring these new characters to life. While you take on the role of a voiceless envoy, you will meet a handful of companions with colorful personalities.

Companions are meant to keep you company during the intense and quiet moments, and Brandon Keener owned his role as Kai. It is not easy to develop a character for a new IP; however, Keener and his colleagues did an exceptional job.

Brandon Keener steals the show as Kai in Avowed

Brandon Keener has been in various TV and video game projects before landing Kai in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As the envoy in Avowed, you will trek all over the Living Lands and encounter different personalities. While it may sound like a lonely job, Obsidian Entertainment has made players feel they are not alone through companions. Brandon Keener's Kai is the first recruitable ally and is extremely useful in a fight given his military background and combat experience.

Kai is built like a tank, meaning he can deliver great damage while receiving it without much issue, but this doesn't mean you should neglect his health and ignore his unique abilities. Throughout your playthrough, you unlock new skill points and attribute points to improve your envoy, but this system works differently for companions.

You unlock companion skill points in Avowed every other three levels, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to invest them in Kai to improve his chances of survival on the front.

Companions aren't just there to deliver and tank damage; each companion has unique abilities and backgrounds for you to juggle around and make the most of before starting a fight.

You will first meet Kai during the Message from Afar main quest at the docks of Dawnshore. He is a resilient fighter and perfect for dealing damage by getting up close and personal while you can stay at the back and use ranged or magic attacks. Players will be drawn towards this companion for his sarcastic nature and can always count on him to step up whenever he needs to.

Kai is a strong companion, and Keener brought a lot of depth and personality to this project. It can be easy to typecast Keener's Kai as the funny guy to have in the party, similar to his previous roles, but there is more to him than that. You can spend more time with the character during companion quests to learn about his history.

Game director Carrie Patel wrote this character, and Kai shares many similar qualities to Keener's other roles, like in Mass Effect. Kai has a strong moral compass and will not hesitate to voice his disappointment if you make a terrible choice.

This is not Brandon Keener's first rodeo in voice acting

You might have heard of Keener if you played through L.A. Noire (Image via Rockstar Games)

Keener has lent his voice to different projects from Rockstar Games, such as LA Noire and Red Dead Redemption 2.

In LA Noire, Keener voiced Detective Caldwell, a minor character, but made a great impression even with a small amount of screen time. In Red Dead Redemption 2, you can hear Keener's voice through various NPCs.

Outside of Rockstar Games, Keener is renowned for his standout performance as Garrus Vakarian from the Mass Effect franchise. Mass Effect operates more in the domain of science fiction, but Keener's experience gave him everything he needed to bring Kai to life in this new fantasy project. You probably heard his voice in The Division and Saints Row games, too.

Keener has dabbled in live-action projects across television and major Hollywood films. He has appeared in various TV shows, such as The Rookie, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, NCIS: Los Angeles, and CSI: Vegas, and is currently on The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Keener has also had a few minor movie roles, such as playing a pilot in Catch Me If You Can with Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, but he is much more recognizable in his video game roles.

Brandon Keener has been around the industry for quite some time, but his performance as Kai solidifies his acting chops and impressive range.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X and S, Game Pass, and PC.

