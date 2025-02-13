Avowed: Missing Rangers quest guide

Early in your time in Fior, Avowed players can take on the side quest Missing Rangers. Two dutiful rangers have mysteriously begun sneaking off together, and there’s talk of them eloping. It’s not said in so many words, but it’s heavily implied that they’re romantically involved. However, they haven’t returned in some time, and Lieutenant Fidelio is understandably worried about their well-being.

You can pick up this side quest as soon as you come to Fior mes Invierno. Once you’re in town, head to the bar, and you’ll find the blue quest marker for Avowed’s Missing Rangers. If you are stumped by this quest, we’re here to help.

How to complete Missing Rangers quest in Avowed

Quest objectives

Find Adelarro

Find Belenna

Retrieve Adelarro’s Badge

Speak to Lieutenant Fidelio

Here's where the sad times begin (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

After you speak to Lieutenant Fidelio, agree to help him find the two rangers, and he’ll ask you to search an area to the north. Thankfully, you can easily reach the location by fast traveling to The Riverside Cave Beacon. While there are other fast travel spots you can use, at this point in the game, you're likely to choose this one as it’s the closest.

You should note that you can choose to look for either of the Missing Rangers in Avowed first and this guide is based on the route we took.

Once you’ve fast-traveled, drop down, and head towards the "A Quest Marker" to begin searching for Belenna. Run across the little river to the nearby camp, and you’ll see her, inconsolable, now that Adelarro’s gone. At this point, you can choose to take her life in a quick manner if you want - but I left that to her superior officer.

What you’ll almost immediately discover is that Adelarro is afflicted with the Dreamscourge. You’ll have to choose between lying to her, or stating that if he has Dreamscourge, there’s nothing we can do for him. The answer didn’t seem to matter though as you receive Belenna’s Badge either way.

There are quite a few Dreamthralls to take care of here (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Next, head to your other quest marker, to search for Adelarro and his badge, which is also nearby in the Grim Wetlands. Unfortunately, when you arrive, Adelarro aggros, as do the other Dreamthralls. You’ll have to fight them for this step of Avowed’s Missing Rangers quest.

Adelarro has quite a few Dreamthralls with him. Down on the ground, there’s a ranged and two melee allies. This is a great time for the Blizzard spell to slow them all as a group. Adelarro has an axe, but he’s not exceptionally strong as this isn’t a boss fight. It’s an encounter where you just need to deal with a large group at once. After the group on the ground is bested, run up the nearby steps to deal with the rest of the Dreamthralls.

If you need to hide first and heal, there’s a large stone structure to do that. Pick off the Dreamthrall near and up the steps one at a time, and you’ll be able to wrap this section of the quest. Afterward, go loot Adelarro, to claim his badge in Avowed.

It's time for this Lieutenant to clean up the mess (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

There’s also a chest nearby, glowing purple. You’ll see it as soon as you get to this area. Looting it grants you 27 Silver Fenning, 2 Tanned Hides, Steel Chunk, a Fine Mace, and a Health Potion. There’s also a sad note from Adelarro on the ground to read.

Once you’ve retrieved the badge, head back to town and speak to Lieutenant Fidelio. Inform him of the truth - Adelarro was plagued, and Belenna’s not too far behind him. Tell him that Belenna’s alive, and Adelarro is dead, and hand over the badges.

Then I chose to tell him she’s still wandering in the woods as a part of Avowed's Missing Rangers quest. Fidelio said he doesn’t want to kill her, but he’ll have to find the strength.

For completing the mission, you will be rewarded 550 coins, and the Unique Ring of the Peerless Marksan, which grants +10% damage with ranged weapons.

Avowed releases on February 18, 2025, for PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. If you purchase the Premium Edition, you can tour the Living Lands earlier, with your journey beginning on February 13, 2025.

