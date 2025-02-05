All Premium Edition Bonuses in Avowed

Depending on whether you purchase the physical or digital Premium Edition of Avowed, you will get an assortment of neat and interesting things. The fact that the two Premium Editions — Physical and Digital — have different costs may factor into your decision. We’re here to give you more information so that you can make an informed decision when this game finally launches.

Whether you get Avowed on Xbox Series X|S or prefer to play on PC, you can get the same content in the Premium Edition, so it doesn’t matter where you play. However, if you want to get a headstart on this epic Action RPG, you will have to fork over a bit of extra cash.

What comes with the Premium Edition of Avowed?

There are two versions of the Premium Edition of Avowed — Physical and Digital. They contain the same things, more or less, though the physical version comes with some extra physical bonus items. The Physical Edition is for the Xbox Series X|S, but Xbox games can be played on PC anyway, so there are no issues when it comes to that.

The Physical Premium Edition of Avowed is $89.99 or $94.99 if you get the Premium Steelbook Edition. While it comes with an assortment of really fascinating items, it does not come with a disc. It only comes with a code for the game. The difference between this and the Physical Edition is that the Steelbook comes with a fancy Steelbook case, instead of the regular one.

Here's a look at the bonuses you will get with the Physical Premium Edition:

Digital code for the base game

5 days early access (February 13, 2025)

Map of the Living Lands

A letter from the developer

Digital artbook and soundtrack

Two premium skin packs for your party members

The Digital Premium Edition is also $89.99 USD, and unfortunately, it doesn't come with the physical items that the in-store edition contains. That said, this edition is still worth it for players who want to get some cool skins and play the game a little early.

Here are the bonuses you will get for purchasing this edition:

Digital code for the base game

5 days early access (February 13, 2025)

Two premium skin packs for your party members

Digital artbook and soundtrack

If these don’t matter to you, and you aren’t concerned about playing the game early, you can just wait and purchase the game on February 18, 2025, when it launches globally. In case you change your mind, you can also purchase the Premium Upgrade for $24.99 from Steam or Xbox to get the other bonuses.

