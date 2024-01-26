Is Avowed coming to PC?

Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming fantasy role-playing game, Avowed, recently got a brand new gameplay trailer alongside a confirmed release window announcement during the Xbox Developer's Direct 2024. While much of the details regarding the game are still under wraps, Obsidian has revealed information related to its platforms.

Given most of the marketing and trailer surrounding Avowed has shown the game running on Xbox, many fans might be wondering whether it will be coming to PC or not. Xbox might've had a slow start this generation, but 2024 is shaping up to be a great year for the Series consoles, with a host of first-party titles being slated for release this year.

And much like all the other first-party Xbox exclusive titles, Obsidian's upcoming fantasy RPG is coming not only to Xbox Series X|S but also to PC and Xbox Game Pass on Day One. Here's everything you need to know about Avowed's PC release.

Will Avowed be on PC?

Avowed, like most of the other recently released Xbox first-party exclusives like Forza Motorsport, Starfield, and Hi-Fi Rush, is coming to PC right after Xbox Series X|S. As of writing, details regarding the PC release, such as the official system requirements, file size, and more for Obsidian's upcoming fantasy role-playing game, are scarce.

However, given the game is a current-gen exclusive and is built using Unreal Engine 5, it's bound to come packed with some hefty system requirements, as is evident by most current-gen UE5 titles. As for the potential file size, the game can be speculated to command somewhere around 100 GBs, considering its scope as an open-world RPG.

100 gigabytes has become a common figure for most AAA open-world titles, especially those built using either Unreal Engine 4 or Unreal Engine 5. While Obsidian is known for titles like Fallout New Vegas and, most recently, The Outer Worlds, both are RPGs with a more grounded albeit fictional setting.

As such, Avowed is a completely new realm for Obsidian, given it marks the studio's first foray into the fantasy RPG territory. However, if the recent gameplay trailers are any indication, the game seems to be shaping up quite well as a fun and engaging fantasy RPG experience, complete with a robust combat system and plenty of customization options.

Xbox and Obsidian Entertainment have promised to reveal more details regarding the game and its PC version as we approach its release period this year.