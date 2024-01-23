Avowed release date (expected), pre-order details, platforms and more 

While developer Obsidian Entertainment has not yet shared details surrounding the Avowed release date, it is still expected to launch sometime around Q3 2024. This hotly anticipated fantasy RPG blends with it a beautiful open world filled to the brim with unique characters and lore, coupled with a first-person combat system with a surprising amount of depth.

A breakdown of the expected Avowed release date and availability can be found below.

Avowed release date (expected)

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, we do not have a definite Avowed release date. The game is expected to launch by Q3 2024, roughly translating to some time after September 1, 2024. Players can expect a pre-load to be made available a few weeks ahead of launch as well.

This section will be updated in the future as soon as the launch date is officially revealed.

How to pre-order Avowed?

While the official game web pages for Avowed are up on Steam and Xbox, the game is currently unavailable for pre-order. However, Based on current trends, we can estimate the base game to be priced at around $59.99 on launch, with an additional Deluxe Edition available for purchase. The Deluxe Edition should contain the base game along with additional in-game items that may or may not extend into a season pass.

The Deluxe Edition is estimated to be priced between $69.99 to $99.99.

Pre-order bonuses are still unknown at this time.

What are the platforms Avowed will support on launch?

As detailed in the official Avowed release date and more page, the game is set to launch on both the PC and Xbox Series X/S. The game is being published by Xbox Game Studios and is thus an Xbox exclusive. This means the game will not see a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch release - now or in the future.

Fortunately, the game is available to purchase via Steam. As such, readers without access to an Xbox Series X/S can, at the very least, enjoy the game on their (capable) gaming PCs.

Is Avowed on Xbox Game Pass?

The Avowed release date and reveal trailer have confirmed that the game will be heading to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service on day one. Readers can pre-load and fire up Avowed as soon as it launches in Q3 2024 via the Xbox Game Pass app for console, PC, and cloud with no additional hidden charges or requirements.

Avowed is a fantasy RPG set in the fictional world of the Living Lands and can be best described as developer Obsidian Entertainment’s take on Skyrim. Stay tuned for further updates on the Avowed on Sportskeeda.