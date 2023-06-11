Avowed gameplay revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming fantasy action-role-playing game, Avowed, finally received an official release window during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2023. This announcement came with a short trailer, which revealed the game's quality visuals as well as action-heavy gameplay systems. Similar to Obsidian's previous AAA title, The Outer Worlds, Avowed is played from a first-person perspective and has an emphasis on exploration and combat.

Obsidian @Obsidian



Coming 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11, Steam, and day one with Game Pass. In Avowed you'll explore the Living Lands, a plagued island set in the world of Eora. Can you save the island and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them apart?Coming 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11, Steam, and day one with Game Pass. youtu.be/cv23HkHm3AQ In Avowed you'll explore the Living Lands, a plagued island set in the world of Eora. Can you save the island and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them apart? Coming 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11, Steam, and day one with Game Pass. youtu.be/cv23HkHm3AQ

Although the trailer was roughly a couple of minutes long, it gave a good look at this title's diverse and vibrant environments, including lush forests, bustling settlements, and even traditional caverns, which most probably will serve as the game's dungeons. The clip also featured locations players will be able to visit in-game.

Here's everything you need to know about Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming fantasy RPG, its release details, the platforms this title will be available on, and more.

When is Avowed releasing?

Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming fantasy role-playing game is yet to receive a confirmed launch date. However, the recent trailer that debuted during 2023's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, did reveal a release window of 2024.

Given the game has been in development for more than three years, following Obsidian's acquisition by Microsoft, it is very much possible that Avowed will come out in early 2024, potentially within that year's first quarter.

What platforms is Avowed releasing on?

Avowed will be the very first title from Obsidian Entertainment coming out after Microsoft's acquisition and will be exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game will also be available as Day 1 offering on Xbox's Game Pass for consoles and PC.

Following the announcement, Xbox made a blog post regarding Obsidian's upcoming action RPG, featuring an interview with Obsidian Studios' head, Feargus Urquhart. This individual detailed a few key aspects of the game.

Xbox Wire @XboxWire #XboxShowcase Xbox Games Showcase offered a new glimpse of Avowed - coming 2024. Learn more about the first gameplay trailer from @Obsidian Studio Head Feargus Urquhart: news.xbox.com/en-us/2023/06/… Xbox Games Showcase offered a new glimpse of Avowed - coming 2024. Learn more about the first gameplay trailer from @Obsidian Studio Head Feargus Urquhart: news.xbox.com/en-us/2023/06/… #XboxShowcase

Mentioning the title's first-person perspective and its impact on gameplay, Urquhart stated:

"First-person combat has been a huge focus for us."

Addressing the game's combat and weapon diversity, Urquhart said:

"We’ve incorporated a host of ways for players to fight the flora and fauna of the Living Lands. You will have swords, shields, pistols, magical spells, and more at your disposal, including the ability to dual wield, creating a vast number of combinations to choose from."

From the looks of it, Avowed is shaping up to be yet another great role-playing title from Obsidian, the masterminds behind the phenomenal The Outer Worlds (which is also set to receive a sequel) and Fallout: New Vegas.

Poll : 0 votes