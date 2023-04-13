5 RPG games to play while you wait for Starfield

While the much-anticipated Starfield is still a few months away, there are plenty of other space-themed RPGs that you can enjoy in the meantime. Choosing the best-ever space-based RPGs is no easy task, as game developers have been creating immersive and story-driven adventures in space since the 90s.

After delving into the past and scouring through numerous internet forums, here's a list of some of the most memorable space-themed RPG adventures, ranging from recent contemporary releases to beloved classics that can serve as appetizers for the upcoming main course, Starfield.

5 space-themed RPG games to get you into the groove for Starfield

1) The Mass Effect Trilogy

Available on: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5

Sub-genre: Third-person military science-fiction

If you're eager to explore the depths of space and encounter intriguing alien species, then the Mass Effect Trilogy is a must-play. The Mass Effect games depict a distant future, where humans have started to colonize the galaxy, and in doing so, come in contact with diverse alien civilizations.

All the titles in the space-themed RPG have intricately built characters with fleshed-out backstories. This is especially true of Mass Effect 2. However, it is recommended to opt for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which bundles all three games in the Space RPG thriller into one package.

The trilogy has a deep overarching narrative, where an evil alien race is hell-bent on restating the biological clock by wiping out all organic forms of life.

If you decide to pick Mass Effect 2 before Starfield releases around September 2023, then you're in for an unforgettable experience as you navigate the vast expanses of the galaxy, battling foes and plotting your way to victory as the legendary Commander Shepard.

2) The Outer Worlds

Available on: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

Sub-genre: Open-world FPS adventure

Created by Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds is a great RPG adventure that can give Bethesda’s popular FPS games like Fallout 4 fair competition in terms of overall story-building elements and FPS shooting.

Based on the far-flung future of humanity, The Outer Worlds lets you explore a small star system, which forms the backdrop of the adventure. Your ship acts as a fast-traveling device as you get to explore different worlds of the Star System. Within each world, you’ll come across an eccentric cast of characters and plenty of intriguing side-quests as you utilize your combat skills to complete the main storyline.

3) The Dead Space Remake

Available on: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5.

Sub-genre: Space Horror Survivor

This year, EA released a remake of the legendary Dead Space. Although the upcoming Starfield is not technically a Horror Survivor, The Dead Space Remake is a good title to pick up before braving whatever may come your way in Starfield.

Beyond the horror elements, Dead Space has a decent narrative as well. The Dead Space Remake is set in a distant future where humanity utilizes the destructive process of planet cracking to extract valuable resources.

The story revolves around themes of devastation, perilous scientific progression, and the fear of the unknown lurking in the vast darkness, resulting in a gruesome horror experience.

4) The Outer Wilds

Available on: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.

Sub-genre: Open-world FPS adventure

Not to be confused with the Outer Worlds, The Outer Wilds is yet another space-themed RPG that casts you into the shoes of an "Astro-Anthropoligist" exploring ruins across a vast solar system.

Tasked with gathering as many details as possible about a mysterious alien race called Nomai, the poor protagonist is stuck in a time loop that lasts for only 20 minutes. In each time loop you’ll get a 20-minute run to explore possible worlds. The Outer Wilds narrates a soulful tale, and the gaming world is filled with well-imaginative creatures, making it a treat for any space enthusiast.

5) Destiny 2

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5

Sub-genre: First-person shooter, MMORPG

If you're in the mood for a space-themed game in which you can team up with friends, then Destiny 2 could be a perfect choice. It offers a thrilling science-fantasy experience that centers on epic battles and impending doom.

In this MMO RPG, you can create your own hero, build and customize your character by completing missions, earn new gear, and take on powerful foes. The vistas in Destiny 2 are simply breathtaking, with stunning skyboxes that can easily capture your attention for hours.

While the game's original campaign and early DLCs have been replaced with new sagas, Destiny 2 remains free to play, so you can easily download it and explore the wonders this space-themed MMORPG has to offer.

Whether you're a fan of sci-fi eye candy or looking for a thrilling co-op experience, Destiny 2 is definitely worth checking out.

