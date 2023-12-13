10 best upcoming games for Xbox in 2024

The Xbox ecosystem is one of the biggest in gaming. Microsoft's catalog has a large number of games, including big-budget AAA titles as well as passion projects by indie developers. Its acquisition of some of the biggest studios and publishers has also ensured that Xbox's already vast library continues to grow.

The Game Awards, which premiered on December 7, 2023, presented several outstanding titles that will be released in 2024. This article will present ten of the finest video games for Microsoft's Xbox that will be released in the coming year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Persona 3 Reload, Avowed, and more of the best upcoming Xbox games in 2024

1) Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The follow-up to 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be released next month, in January 2024. This time, the game will bring players to Honolulu instead of Yokohama. Kasuga Ichiban will reprise his role as the protagonist alongside Kiryu Kazuma, the primary character from previous Yakuza games. The latter will mentor and hand over the mantle of the dragon to Ichiban.

Release date: January 25

January 25 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

2) Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake

This title, unexpectedly announced during The Game Awards 2023, is a remake of one of the most beloved video games ever. Brother's Tale of Two Sons is a heartfelt story about two siblings and their journey. This remake's plot will be the same as it was in the original. The majority of changes are being made to the visuals and gameplay of the 2013 release.

Release date: February 28

February 28 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

3) Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload, a remake of one of the most well-known JRPGs, will be released next year. This title will retain the original's story and side quests while vastly improving its visuals, gameplay, and animation. The Tartarus dungeon in Persona 3 will also see improvements in numerous areas, as highlighted in for this remake's marketing content.

Release date: February 2

February 2 Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S and One, PC

4) Dragon's Dogma 2

Capcom will release the sequel to Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen almost a decade after its predecessor. In the upcoming second game in this series, you play as an Arisen, a chosen hero who will fight dragons.

Marketing material and videos for this title teased dramatic battles with gigantic bosses and a fantastically written plot full of politics and schemes.

Release date - March 22

March 22 Platforms - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

5) Metaphor: ReFantazio

Atlus plans to debut its next IP in the latter half of next year. This studio developed Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, and its latest game is called Metaphor ReFantazio. The title will have both real-time and classic turn-based combat. It will also feature numerous elements from Persona, such as a social stats system. Atlus' latest venture will also include several demons from its SMT games.

Release date: Fall 2024

Fall 2024 Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

6) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

After a brief absence, Prince of Persia is making a triumphant comeback to the world of gaming. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, developed by Ubisoft Montpellier — the studio behind the amazing Rayman titles — utilizes a 2.5D puzzle-platformer style rather than the 3D action-oriented gameplay of its predecessors.

The game's plot will follow Sargon, a young warrior from an ancient clan, on his quest to save the prince.

Release date - January 18

January 18 Platforms - Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and series X/S

7) Avowed

Avowed is a new first-person fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of Fallout: New Vegas. The advertising films for this title show that it integrates magic with martial combat and gunplay.

Avowed is one of the most anticipated video games of 2024, thanks to its developer's outstanding reputation in the RPG genre for releasing titles such as The Outer Worlds, Pillars of Eternity, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Release date - TBA, but in 2024

TBA, but in 2024 Platforms - Windows, Xbox series X/S

8) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, set in the universe of Rocksteady's Arkham games, is a highly anticipated superhero game. Its plot revolves around Amanda Waller tasking a motley crew of DC villains like Harley Quin, Deadshot, and others to take down the brainwashed Justice League members. Metropolis City, Superman's hometown, will serve as the setting for this game.

Release date - February 2

February 2 Platforms - Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S

9) Alone in the Dark

Alone in the Dark is a reimagining of a famous survival horror game of the same name that was launched in 1992. Its plot revolves around Edward Carnby, a private investigator, and his client, Emily Hartwood, who is hunting for her uncle in a nursing home. The main character will explore an old mansion, looking for clues while facing dangers that lurk within.

Release date - March 20

March 20 Platforms - Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S

10) Warhammer 40000: Space Marines 2

In Warhammer 40000 Space Marines 2, you'll put on the power armor of a superhuman Space Marine fighting for the oppressive Imperium of Man. Set in the Warhammer 40k universe, the game is a horde-based co-op third-person shooter in which you must clear objectives while battling incoming gangs of alien Tyranids.

Release date - September 9

September 9 Platforms - Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S

Microsoft's gaming ecosystem will receive more games besides these throughout 2024. Hopefully, they will all be wonderful, with the ability to immerse players in virtual landscapes and engaging narratives.