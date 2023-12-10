7 best game announcements at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 have concluded with Baldur's Gate 3 taking home the Game of the Year award. The awards ceremony marks a special time of the year when games and developers are celebrated. The Game Awards also brings with it announcements for upcoming titles that developers wish to showcase to a widespread audience. With a million eyes watching, the awards ceremony is an excellent time for developers to show off what they've been working on.

The Game Awards 2023 were filled with a ton of promising game announcements. While plenty of development time remains for these games, fans get a first-hand impression of the tonality and the artistic style the developer is working toward. With that being said, we took a look at all the game announcements at The Game Awards 2023 and narrowed the list down to seven that caught our attention.

Given below is a list of seven game announcements that you should keep an eye on.

OD, Marvel's Blade, and more game announcements at The Game Awards 2023 you can't miss

1) Monster Hunter Wilds

A franchise with an incredibly storied past, Monster Hunter is here with a new installment titled — Monster Hunter Wilds. The series has been known for its expansive and detailed game world filled with colossal monsters to battle.

Monster Hunter Wilds was showcased at The Game Awards to massive cheers from the crowd. Fans have been looking forward to a new Monster Hunter game for a while now as Wilds looks to deliver in the same spectacular fashion.

The reveal trailer features a barren desert landscape populated with reptilian creatures. It also features heavy use of mounts, including the flying kind. There seems to be a lot to explore in this new Monster Hunter, and fans cannot wait to see what else Capcom has in store for them.

2) Exodus

Archetype Entertainment, a relatively new developer, presents a new sci-fi universe in Exodus. Announced at The Game Awards 2023 by actor Matthew McConaughey, the role-playing game is set amongst the stars, with "time" playing an essential part in the story.

The trailer showcased at The Game Awards featured a pre-rendered cutscene alongside gameplay footage. Looking to be a narrative-heavy experience, the reveal trailer introduces the lore of the game world, including an alien foe that seeks to conquer the galaxy.

Exodus resembles the aesthetics of the Mass Effect titles with third-person cover shooting and other mechanics that gamers may be familiar with. While it's still too early to tell, the gameplay feels polished and smooth.

The exact release window hasn't been disclosed yet, but Archetype Entertainment will be looking to show off more gameplay footage in the coming months.

3) Marvel's Blade

The popular Marvel anti-hero, Blade, is a fan-favorite amongst comic book fans. With the last video game featuring the vampire hunter released way back in 2002, Arkane Lyon steps up to the plate and announces a brand new Blade title set in Paris, France. Arkane has a lot of goodwill to earn back after the disastrous launch of Redfall, and this new Blade title looks to be a step in the right direction.

The announcement trailer for Marvel's Blade at The Game Awards did not contain any gameplay footage. The iconic superhero is seen getting his beard trimmed as the call goes out for sundown, indicating an oncoming vampire assault. Much like their previous titles, Arkane's latest game will be heavily stylized, but it remains to be seen if they can stick the landing with this one.

4) Jet Set Radio

This next entry on the list is a remake of a classic video game from the 2000s. Jet Set Radio is a Tony Hawk-esque skating game that has the player rollerblading around the city and marking it with graffiti. With extra style points for the more tricks you pull off, Jet Set Radio was a great pastime in which you could spend hours.

Sega announced they would be remaking Jet Set Radio alongside a couple of other classic Sega titles, including Crazy Taxi and Streets of Rage. While the announcement barely lasted a few seconds for each game, fans are ready as ever to get on the hype train for a modern-day Jet Set Radio.

5) Jurassic Park: Survival

From Saber Entertainment, responsible for the video game adaptation of World War Z, comes another adaptation of a classic movie that has fans roaring in excitement. Jurassic Park: Survival is a first-person action-adventure game set in the titular park filled to the teeth with dinosaurs.

The title features a scientist who is seemingly left behind on the island as she must make her way off it while avoiding the perilous hazards. The announcement trailer showcased at The Game Awards features a pre-rendered cutscene that sets the mood.

Taking on survival and horror elements, the premise for the game looks fascinating, and hopefully, Saber Interactive will deliver on expectations.

6) OD

The Game Awards is never complete without an appearance from legendary video game developer Hideo Kojima. At this year's award ceremony, Kojima announced a collaboration with Jordan Peele, the movie director known for Get Out and Nope, for a video game that looks to be a dark and gripping story.

Vaguely titled OD, its announcement trailer features a trio of talking headshots of popular actors like Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier. The game trailer is visually striking and evokes a sense of unease.

Not much is known about the title, but with Kojima's brilliant video game direction and Jordan Peele's penchant for telling a modern-day horror story, OD can be a great horror offering.

7) Light No Fire

Hello Games has enjoyed one of the best redemption arcs in the gaming industry. After the disastrous launch of No Man's Sky, the English developer stuck it out and refined the space-explorer fiesta into one of the best-rated survival video games. With new content arriving in each expansion, Hello Games has taken the game to the next level and does not seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Light No Fire is a brand new open-world survival game showcased at The Game Awards. Currently being developed by a relatively small team at Hello Games, Light No Fire looks to be their next long-term project after No Man's Sky. Using procedural generation, they have crafted a single open world for players to explore and inhabit with their friends.

There's not much known about Light No Fire as of yet, but Hello Games has earned enough goodwill back to warrant some hype for this one. A great announcement at The Game Awards, fans will be eager to see what else is in store for them in Light No Fire.

