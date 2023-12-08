Capcom reveals Monster Hunter Wilds during The Game Awards 2023

Capcom has finally unveiled the highly awaited new entry in the Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Wilds. Announced during The Game Awards 2023, the upcoming Monster Hunter role-playing title is coming exclusively to current-generation consoles and PC, and it will be a spiritual sequel to the previous mainline title, Monster Hunter World.

Much like the previous Monster Hunter game, Wilds is powered by Capcom's proprietary RE engine, making it one of the best-looking titles in the series while also staying true to the core visual aesthetics of the franchise. Surprisingly enough, Capcom also revealed the planned release window for the game during the showcase.

Here's everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Wilds, including its potential release window, expected features, platforms, and more.

When is Monster Hunter Wilds releasing?

Monster Hunter Wilds is releasing as a current-generation console exclusive, with a scheduled release window of 2025. Capcom is yet to confirm a concrete release date for the game. Wilds, much like its predecessor Monster Hunter World, is a mainline console title, with the game's target platforms being PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Much like Capcom's upcoming action role-playing game due for release next year, Dragon's Dogma 2, Monster Hunter Wilds is built on the latest iteration of the RE engine, which also powered games like Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 (remake).

The gameplay trailer Capcom showcased during The Game Awards 2023 gave fans a glimpse at the game's open world as well as the newly added dynamic weather effects, which will affect the outcome of certain hunts. The game also seems to borrow elements from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, such as the fast-paced traversal and mount system.

While the trailer was brief, it perfectly showcased the game's amazing visuals (courtesy of the RE engine) as well as a few returning monsters like the series' iconic Flying Wyvern - Rathalos. Capcom has promised to relay more details regarding the game during the upcoming 20th Anniversary event, which is scheduled for March 2024.