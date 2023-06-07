Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Final title update, Primordial Malzeno, Anomaly Investigations, and more

Capcom has finally revealed details about Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's final title update, which will add a new monster to this title as part of its conclusive quest, as well as a variety of "quality-of-life" improvements. The final patch will cap off this game as a whole while offering a few of the highly requested community features and fixes.

The new entity that will be added in this title's Sunbreak expansion is a subspecies of Malzeno called Primordial Malzeno. This new monster also comes packed with a dedicated questline, which serves as the final main story quest of the DLC.

Moreover, the final update will also bring a new level cap for Anomaly Investigations, as well as a few other subtle gameplay changes and crafting systems. Here's everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's final title update.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak final title update content details

New Monster

The new update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, scheduled to live on June 8, 2023, for Windows PC and Nintendo Switch (later for PlayStation and Xbox consoles), comes packed with a brand new monster subspecies: the Elder Dragon, Primordial Malzeno.

Being a subspecies of Malzeno, most of this creature's attacks will include Bloodlust, which is like a hybrid between the Frenzy and Bleed status ailments.

Unfortunately, since Malzeno is a freshly added monster that debuted with Sunbreak, there is very little information readily available for its Primordial variant. Once players get their hands on the upcoming final title update, they will be able to learn everything about the new entity for themselves.

Capcom does, however, advise going fully prepared with high-level gear against the Elder Dragon, which suggests the entity is a pretty significant threat, especially in Master Rank hunts.

New Anomaly Quests-related changes and other quality-of-life improvements

The final title update will also feature some balancing changes as well as other subtle quality-of-life improvements. One big new addition will be the amount of Anomaly Investigations that you can own at any given time, which has been increased to 200.

Besides that, the update will also include new quest dialogue for NPCs, Quiros Armor crafting skills, weapons, armor, accessories, and a host of other minor content. Surprisingly, the final update will not come with any DLC packs, which has been a staple for every Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update.

