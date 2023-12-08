Matthew McConaughey announces Exodus at The Game Awards 2023

Actor Matthew McConaughey revealed a brand new sci-fi RPG called Exodus at The Game Awards 2023 showcase, and the narrative-focused adventure looks to be something special. Establishing a wholly unique universe of mystery and wonder, this third-person shooter will garner much attention as more players are aware of it.

Here's all they need to know about Exodus, its premise, potential release date, and platforms.

Exodus features actor Matthew McConaughey, set to launch for current-gen and PC

This journey will put players in the shoes of a Traveler who must traverse galaxies to steal alien tech from beings known as the Celestials to save humanity. As a single-player title, each choice will matter. The concept of Time Dilation plays a role here, where days pass for the traveler out in space, but simultaneously, decades have gone by back at home.

How will the players' decisions affect their loved ones? What difficult choices will players make? After all, what they do and how they do it can drastically alter the future. Matthew McConaughey debuts in a video game, and his Interstellar experience should allow him to lend much heart and soul to this experience.

The game is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S but does not have a concrete release window yet.