Film buffs and Christopher Nolan fans are impatiently anticipating Oppenheimer, the newest film from the celebrated director, as the release date approaches. Through his earlier work, which includes Interstellar and several other films, Nolan has established a reputation as a master of his trade.

Oppenheimer will release on July 21, 2023, and is set to feature a trove of well-renowned stars such as Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh, among others. The movie will be based on the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist who worked with a team of scientists during the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the atomic bomb.

There's no doubt a mastermind like Christopher Nolan will do justice to the story of Oppenheimer. So as fans wait for its release, here are five other movies from the acclaimed director that will excite them even more for Oppenheimer.

Five Christopher Nolan movies that showcase the director's skills perfectly as Oppenheimer gears up for release

1) Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan's science fiction film Interstellar examines the likelihood of human survival outside Earth. Released in 2014, Interstellar was a massive success at the box office with its breathtaking visual effects and incredible performances by the actors. The movie features stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Cain, and Matt Damon.

In a dystopian future where civilization on Earth is in danger of collapsing, a team of astronauts is dispatched to discover a new planet for humanity. The film's power comes from how it conveys complex scientific ideas in a way that is understandable to the general population. It also looks at space travel's emotional and psychological toll on people and families.

2) Memento (2000)

Memento is an American neo-noir psychological thriller directed by Christopher Nolan that follows the story of Leonard Shelby, a man with short-term memory loss who is trying to find his wife's killer. The movie is based on a short story called Memento Mori written by his brother Jonathan Nolan.

Over the years, Memento has turned into a cult film and has even been remade in Bollywood. The movie was a commercial success when it was released, earning over $40 million over its $9 million budget. It also received Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

The story's suspense and mystery are increased by the film's unique non-linear narrative technique, in which the events occur in reverse chronological order. The film also looks at identity, perspective, and memory issues, which makes it fascinating to watch.

3) The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight is the second movie in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy and features an iconic performance by the late Heath Ledger as the Joker. It also stars Christian Bale, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart, and Michael Caine. Christian Bale's role as Batman in Nolan's The Batman trilogy is still cherished by fans of the superhero worldwide.

The movie examines themes of anarchy, order, and morality and offers a grim, realistic take on the Batman story. The movie was a super hit because it successfully juggles complex character development with exhilarating action scenes.

It broke box office records to become the highest-grossing film in 2008 and the highest-grossing superhero film. The Dark Knight was the first comic-book film to receive major industry awards.

4) Inception (2010)

Inception is a mind-boggling science-fiction movie directed by Christopher Nolan and produced by his wife, Emma Thomas. It explores the possibility of entering and manipulating dreams. The movie features Leonardo Dicaprio, who plays the role of a proficient robber who steals intel by penetrating his targets' subconscious.

Inception was a critical and commercial success when it was released in 2010. The movie won four Academy Awards and grossed over $828 worldwide, which made it the fourth highest-grossing film in 2010.

5) Dunkirk (2017)

Dunkirk is a war movie directed by Christopher Nolan. It is based on the real-life events of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II.

Dunkirk was a critical and commercial success earning over $527 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing World War II film. The movie won numerous accolades, including Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Film Editing at the 90th Academy Awards.

The plot's drama and urgency are enhanced by the film's distinctive narrative structure, which shows the events from the views of soldiers on land, at sea, and in the air. The film also looks at themes of heroism, sacrifice, and perseverance. Fans of war films must see this movie because of its beautiful cinematography and immersive sound design.

Unquestionably, Christopher Nolan has had a significant impact on the cinema industry, and millions of people worldwide have found inspiration and enjoyment in his films.

Interstellar and the four other movies mentioned in this article exhibit Nolan's versatility as a director and his ability to approach complex issues and ideas in an accessible and enjoyable way. As we await the release of Oppenheimer, we can look back at these movies and appreciate the unique and unforgettable experiences they offer.

