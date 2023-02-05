Titanic: 10 mind-boggling facts about the Leonardo DiCaprio X Kate Winslet movie

Titanic, the iconic Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet-starrer, is all set to be re-released in theaters on Friday, February 10, 2023, to celebrate its grand 25th anniversary.

Needless to say, it's a golden opportunity for fans of the movie to re-experience the fascinating story of two star-crossed lovers, Rose and Jack, on the big screen.

There's even more good news for fans, as prior to the theatrical release, a highly exciting special, Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, will make its debut on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time, exclusively on Nat Geo.

The official synopsis for Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, given by the National Geographic Channel, reads:

"In "Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron," the Academy Award-winning director and National Geographic Explorer-at-Large adds a postscript to his fictional retelling of the tragedy. After hearing fans continue to insist Jack didn’t have to die that night, he mounts tests to see, once and for all, whether both Jack and Rose could have fit on that raft and survived."

In the Nat Geo special, director James Cameron will be seen clearing the air about the long-going debate among fans on whether Jack could have survived at the end of Titanic.

Some iconic quotes, and 9 other facts about Titanic

1) The scene with the old couple is one of the most memorable moments from Titanic

The heartwarming scene towards the end of the movie, where the ship is sinking and an older couple is seen lying in bed inside their cabin, knowing that they are going to die, is one of the most iconic and talked-about scenes from the movie. The couple were Isidor and Ida Straus. They owned the Macy’s Department Store in New York City.

In real life, when Ida was asked to get on a lifeboat, she reportedly refused to do so and insisted on staying behind with her husband. She said:

“We have lived together for many years. Where you go, I go.”

Reportedly, an early cut of the movie had this scene, but it was later removed.

2) The movie has given fans some really iconic quotes

One of the biggest highlights of the movie is its quotes, which became absolutely iconic. Some of them include:

Jack: "Where to, Miss?" Rose: "To the stars."

Jack: "I’m the king of the world!"

Rose: "Jack, I want you to draw me like one of your French girls." Jack: Lie on that bed. Uh, I mean couch."

Jack: "You jump, I jump, remember? I can't turn away without knowing you'll be all right."

3) It cost more to make the movie than the real ship

The movie's writer, director, and producer James Cameron and company spent a total of $200 million to make the 1997 movie, which went on to become a massive global hit.

The original ship cost $7.5 million to make in 1909.

4) While undergoing production, the movie was titled Planet Ice

James Cameron used Planet Ice as a decoy title to make sure that no other studios were making movies about the RMS Titanic.

5) Before DiCaprio, some other high-profile actors were considered for Jack's role

Before Leonardo DiCaprio was considered for the lead character Jack Dawson, several other renowned actors were considered by James Cameron for the titular role. The list includes stars like Jeremy Sisto, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt.

Jeremy Sisto even did a screen test with Winslet, but things did not work out to Cameron's liking.

6) Before Winslet, a few other renowned actresses were considered for Rose's role

Before actress Kate Winslet got the opportunity to play the classic role of Rose DeWitt Bukater, there were several other renowned actresses who were considered for the role by James Cameron.

The list includes Reese Witherspoon, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, Nicole Kidman, Cameron Diaz, and Claire Danes.

7) Gloria Stuart was the only cast member to be alive during the original ship's 1912 maiden voyage

Reportedly, when the RMS Titanic drowned in the heart of the Atlantic Ocean in 1912, Gloria Stuart, who played the role of the older Rose in the movie, was almost two years of age.

In 1998, Gloria Stuart, who was 87 years old at the time, became the oldest nominee for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

8) James Cameron was the real artist behind Jack's drawings

Director James Cameron was the talented artist behind the drawings of Jack, including the most famous one, Rose, wearing the Heart of the Ocean. According to ABC News, the drawing sold for approximately $16,000 in an auction in 2011.

9) Titanic is not the first movie about the RMS Titanic to win an Oscar

Titanic is the second movie about the RMS Titanic that received an Oscar at the 1998 Academy Awards. In 1933, Cavalcade, a Frank Lloyd movie about the original ship, also won three Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Art Direction, and Best Director.

10) James Cameron originally scored Titanic with Enya

James Cameron's first choice for the movie's score was Enya. But when she turned down the offer to compose music for the movie, the renowned music composer James Horner stepped in, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Don't forget to catch Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, which will air this Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the National Geographic Channel.

