"Hopefully Jack can fit this time": Titanic fans share hilarious reactions to new 25th anniversary trailer

The 1997 superhit romance and disaster film Titanic will be re-released in theaters by Paramount domestically and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures internationally on February 10, 2023.

The film will be a remastered 3D 4K HDR render as part of its 25th-anniversary celebration.

Upon news of its re-release, netizens began flooding the internet with memes, with one fan saying:

"Hopefully Jack can fit this time 😂💀."

A fan's reaction to Titanic's 25th anniversary re-release (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Directed by the legendary James Cameron, Titanic stars Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson, Billy Zane as Caledon Hockley, Frances Fisher as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Gloria Stuart as Rose Dawson Calvert, and many others in supporting roles.

"Want us to cry in 4K?": Fans on Twitter react to Titanic re-release with hilarious comments and memes

James Cameron's newest film Avatar: The Way of Water has already grossed $1.6 billion worldwide, making him the second highest-grossing film director of all time. Avatar (2009) and Titanic shattered the $2 billion mark with ease and his new movie could achieve that feat shortly.

While it would be a staggering achievement, netizens didn't miss a chance to make memes about it:

Fans are saying that Cameron is competing with nobody but himself when it comes to box-office money in 2023. Re-releasing the classic with the new Avatar movie is more like a cheat code to earn more and Cameron certainly isn't holding back.

Fans are claiming that the director wants all his movies to be in the top five highest-grossing films of all time without any competition.

American actress, singer, and television personality Keke Palmer once hilariously said on a talk show that Rose could have saved Jack in the end but chose not to and she is still mad at her for it. Fans recalled the incident in the form of a Call of Duty 'ghost meme', with many saying they can't wait to cry in 4K.

One fan sarcastically stated that they had never watched this movie before, while another said that James Cameron is just making money for fun.

'Leo's Law', a popular internet joke, states that Leonardo DiCaprio refuses to date a woman over 25. This was dragged even into this discussion when a fan said that Titanic is now officially too old for the Hollywood actor.

What is Titanic about?

The 1997 film is one of the most popular movies ever made. It shows the historic sinking of the "unsinkable" RMS Titanic after crashing into an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean on 15 April 1912. The movie narrates the story of Jack and Rose, who meet on the ship and fall in love, but their relationship tragically ends when disaster strikes.

The IMDB synopsis of the film reads:

"A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic."

Upon its initial release in 1997, the film became the #1 all-time global box office champ and is currently the third highest-grossing film worldwide.

The film won a record 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects.

