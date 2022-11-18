Is Twitter shutting down? Titanic memes trend amid mass employee resignation and closure of offices

Social media platform Twitter saw a flood of Titanic memes after news of mass employee resignation and its offices being shut down abruptly went viral over the internet.

According to Insider, on November 17, 2022, company authorities informed employees that their buildings were temporarily closed, effective immediately. They were also told that their employee ID badges were also suspended for the time being. The offices will reportedly reopen on Monday, November 21, 2022.

The news was first reported by Platformer's Zoë Schiffer on the social media platform who gave the apparent reason for this sudden shutdown. Schiffer said that it was because Musk and his team were "terrified" that the employees would "sabotage the company."

Zoë Schiffer @ZoeSchiffer We're hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they're still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for. We're hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they're still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for.

The news comes hours after the micro-blogging platform's new CEO Elon Musk gave an ultimatum to his employees. His ultimatum stated that the employees that to either join the new "hardcore Twitter 2.0" or leave the company with a three-month severance package.

Twitter reacted with hilarious memes on the sudden shutdown of its offices

After news of its offices being suddenly closed and employees resigning in a flock went viral on the social media platform, users reacted to the situation with hilarious memes. Several users compared the social media platform's chaos to that of Titanic when the ship was about to sink.

Users were so involved and anxious about the news that it led to #RIPTwitter, #GoodbyeTwitter and several other hashtags to trend on the social media platform.

Ruby Naldrett @rubynaldrett i’m not saying my goodbyes to twitter because i am not leaving… i am the man playing the violin on the titanic as it sinks i’m not saying my goodbyes to twitter because i am not leaving… i am the man playing the violin on the titanic as it sinks https://t.co/YguAY5SVGW

Steve Schmidt @SteveSchmidtSES Twitter has a very Titanic-like feel tonight. It is dead in the water. The engines have stopped. The electricity is on. The ship is listing. A few lifeboats have been lowered. Nervousness will soon yield to panic. By morning, Titanic was gone…- - - … Twitter has a very Titanic-like feel tonight. It is dead in the water. The engines have stopped. The electricity is on. The ship is listing. A few lifeboats have been lowered. Nervousness will soon yield to panic. By morning, Titanic was gone…- - - …

white noise @10velociraptors Everyone posting the string quartet from titanic when we’re really more like Everyone posting the string quartet from titanic when we’re really more like https://t.co/XuBVhoiLwp

luz ⁷ SAW ITZY @minyoonglescult Everyone acting like we on the titanic Everyone acting like we on the titanic 😭😭😭

Mark @Mark56909191

#RIPTwitter Me watching my favorite site go down like the titanic. Me watching my favorite site go down like the titanic. #RIPTwitter https://t.co/VLCHbpEqpa

Nicolas is in renaissance @niggaolas Is this how it felt when the titanic was going down Is this how it felt when the titanic was going down

Lucy Huber @clhubes Absolutely refuse to say goodbye. I am the band on the Titanic. I will just keep tweeting my dumb little tweets until we are all underwater. Absolutely refuse to say goodbye. I am the band on the Titanic. I will just keep tweeting my dumb little tweets until we are all underwater.

Eric Champnella @champnella I'm not saying Twitter has some TITANIC problems but...



(sound up) I'm not saying Twitter has some TITANIC problems but...(sound up) https://t.co/c5qgnE5gFX

Elon Musk's leadership is raising eyebrows about the social media platform's future

As mentioned earlier, Musk asked his employees to sign up for an "extremely hardcore Twitter 2.0" which will involve "long hours at high intensity." The employees could either work under the new policies or they could leave the company with severance.

The Washington Post reported that Musk had given the employees an ultimatum to sign the pledge by 5 pm ET on November 17, 2022. Upon failing to do so, they will be given severance packages.

The New York Times reported that hours before the deadline, hundreds of resignations were submitted. As the pile increased, the social media platform authorities announced via an email that they would shut down office buildings and disable employee badges until November 21.

Reports also suggest that Elon Musk and his advisers had a meeting with "critical" employees of the company to urge them not to leave the company.

Rolling Stone also reported that Musk is trying to frame his latest move as an attempt to give his company a competitive edge. However, it might also be possible that this is a cost-cutting effort from the organization's side to avoid bankruptcy.

👻Papi Bébé Le Strange👻 @Papi_B_Dubs Did everyone REALLY think Elon Musk was going to do good things?? Did everyone REALLY think Elon Musk was going to do good things?? https://t.co/gHqdirw5w9

Ever since Musk completed his $44 billion deal and took over the social media platform, it has seen several controversial changes which have been called out by celebrities and his employees.

He has since fired his top executives and several employees, including two who questioned him publicly on the social media platform.

Poll : 0 votes