Is Twitter shutting down? Titanic memes trend amid mass employee resignation and closure of offices

Social media platform Twitter saw a flood of Titanic memes after news of mass employee resignation and its offices being shut down abruptly went viral over the internet.
According to Insider, on November 17, 2022, company authorities informed employees that their buildings were temporarily closed, effective immediately. They were also told that their employee ID badges were also suspended for the time being. The offices will reportedly reopen on Monday, November 21, 2022.
The news was first reported by Platformer's Zoë Schiffer on the social media platform who gave the apparent reason for this sudden shutdown. Schiffer said that it was because Musk and his team were "terrified" that the employees would "sabotage the company."
The news comes hours after the micro-blogging platform's new CEO Elon Musk gave an ultimatum to his employees. His ultimatum stated that the employees that to either join the new "hardcore Twitter 2.0" or leave the company with a three-month severance package.
Twitter reacted with hilarious memes on the sudden shutdown of its offices
After news of its offices being suddenly closed and employees resigning in a flock went viral on the social media platform, users reacted to the situation with hilarious memes. Several users compared the social media platform's chaos to that of Titanic when the ship was about to sink.
Users were so involved and anxious about the news that it led to #RIPTwitter, #GoodbyeTwitter and several other hashtags to trend on the social media platform.
Elon Musk's leadership is raising eyebrows about the social media platform's future
As mentioned earlier, Musk asked his employees to sign up for an "extremely hardcore Twitter 2.0" which will involve "long hours at high intensity." The employees could either work under the new policies or they could leave the company with severance.
The Washington Post reported that Musk had given the employees an ultimatum to sign the pledge by 5 pm ET on November 17, 2022. Upon failing to do so, they will be given severance packages.
The New York Times reported that hours before the deadline, hundreds of resignations were submitted. As the pile increased, the social media platform authorities announced via an email that they would shut down office buildings and disable employee badges until November 21.
Reports also suggest that Elon Musk and his advisers had a meeting with "critical" employees of the company to urge them not to leave the company.
Rolling Stone also reported that Musk is trying to frame his latest move as an attempt to give his company a competitive edge. However, it might also be possible that this is a cost-cutting effort from the organization's side to avoid bankruptcy.
Ever since Musk completed his $44 billion deal and took over the social media platform, it has seen several controversial changes which have been called out by celebrities and his employees.
He has since fired his top executives and several employees, including two who questioned him publicly on the social media platform.