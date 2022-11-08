Why did Whoopi Goldberg quit Twitter? The View host leaves internet divided with decision to leave social media platform

American actor and television host Whoopi Goldberg left netizens divided after she announced her exit from Twitter.

As she appeared on November 7's episode of her show, The Talk, the actress revealed that Twitter has become "a mess" since Elon Musk took over the platform. The 66-year-old said that she is tired of "certain kinds of attitudes" making a return.

Goldberg's reference seemingly was to the increase in anti-Semitic and racist posts on Twitter, a supposed dig at rapper Kanye West.

Whoopi Goldberg has become the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of Twitter leavers. Other personalities on this list include Gigi Hadid, Mick Foley, Sara Bareilles, Tea Leoni, and Shonda Rhimes.

Twitter reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's exit from the platform

After Whoopi Goldberg's decision to quit Twitter went viral, fans on Twitter were left divided. A number of users criticized the star for her "announcement" before bidding farewell. Others hailed Twitter's new CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, for making rules that are filtering out celebrities from the platform.

Several people, especially the Conservatives, also celebrated her exit and called it a "good riddance." Others speculated about the star's return to the micr-blogging site.

Additionally, there were others who were unhappy with Whoopi Goldberg leaving Twitter and agreed with the points she made on The View.

What exactly did Whoopi Goldberg say on The View?

During her appearance on a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg criticized Twitter for its latest developments. The new developments have been implemented ever since Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging platform.

The Color Purple star said that she was leaving the platform as she felt that it was messy and she was tired of having "certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on." She added that if she feels more comfortable and if the situation settles down more, she might come back. Goldberg noted:

"But as of tonight, I'm done with Twitter."

Goldberg's Twitter account has since been deactivated with "This account doesn’t exist" flashing on the screen. As per Newsweek, the Sister Act star was barely active on the platform, which she joined back in April 2011, and had almost 1.6 million followers.

In the same segment of The View, Goldberg took a dig at Elon Musk's "free speech" tweet. She said:

“People keep saying it’s free speech, but all speech is not free speech. Some speech is not okay free speech. So everybody has to agree on that, but if people keep saying ‘You hurt my free speech” it’s going to be a problem. You know what? This is our problem. But it ain’t my problem today because I’m out.”

Elon Musk is now the CEO of Twitter after he recently completed his $44 billion deal and took over the platform.

The SpaceX founder has sparked several controversies as the new Twitter head. It started with him introducing an $8 monthly subscription to be verified on the platform that he lowered from an initial $20 per month.

Several advertisers, including Volkswagen, General Mills, and Pfizer have also abandoned the social media platform over its relaxed moderation. Twitter also fired over 7,000 employees from the company via a memo.

