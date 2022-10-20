"This woman endures so much abuse": Whoopi Goldberg slammed for questioning Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' objectified claims

American talk show host Whoopi Goldberg was slammed online for criticizing Meghan Markle's recent claims of feeling objectified while appearing on the game show Deal or No Deal.
On October 19's episode of The View, the 66-year-old actress discussed Markle's recent confession during her Archetypes podcast to guest Paris Hilton. Goldberg discussed Markle's comment on feeling "objectified" when she played the "briefcase girl" on the NBC show, from where she eventually exited.
Meghan Markle said:
"I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart."
However, her comments did not sit right with Whoopi Goldberg, who stated that people playing the game only had money in mind and did not think less of Markle because she was holding the briefcase. Goldberg further added that the objectification part was coming from Meghan Markle, and she would have to change her thinking since they are "performers," not "journalists."
Twitter was not happy with Whoopi Goldberg's remarks
After Whoopi Goldberg's comments questioning Meghan Markle's objectification claims went viral, Twitteratis slammed The Talk host for invalidating the Duchess of Sussex's experience on the now-defunct NBC show Deal or No Deal.
Several users also bashed the Academy Award winner for being biased against Markle when she supported the disgraced film director Roman Polanski.
What exactly did Whoopi Goldberg say?
On October 19's episode of The Talk, Whoopi Goldberg questioned Meghan Markle's claims of feeling "objectified" for being the briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal. She said:
"On that show, you basically had a suitcase and they wanted to know: 'Is this the deal you want, or is this not the deal you want?' I don't know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They're thinking, I want the money."
Goldberg then stated that Vanna White, who hosts Wheel of Fortune, does the same job and "is always in something interesting and beautiful." The Sister Act star then slammed Markle by stating:
"The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed, and that's what you have to change — because we're performers. When you're a performer, you take the gig. Sometimes, you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is."
While discussing the topic with her other co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg reminded Markle of what comes with this profession of being an actress. She said:
"We're not journalists, we're actors. You left, and that was your prerogative. But I feel bad because I don't think people were looking at these girls like this, I think people wanted the money. That's TV, baby. But, what did you think you were going to? You know that's what the show was."
On Markle's recent podcast episode, which had Paris Hilton as the guest, the 41-year-old star revealed how she felt like a bimbo after being "forced to be all looks and little substance."
"I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype."
As of writing, Whoopi Goldberg did not comment on the online backlash received for her remarks on Meghan Markle's confession.