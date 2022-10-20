"This woman endures so much abuse": Whoopi Goldberg slammed for questioning Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' objectified claims

American talk show host Whoopi Goldberg was slammed online for criticizing Meghan Markle's recent claims of feeling objectified while appearing on the game show Deal or No Deal.

🌻Christina ☮️🌻🇺🇸🇺🇦 @Idontbowl @TheView Why doesn't everyone leave Meghan Markle alone? For God's sake. This woman endures so much abuse. She's allowed to have feelings and she's allowed to express herself.

On October 19's episode of The View, the 66-year-old actress discussed Markle's recent confession during her Archetypes podcast to guest Paris Hilton. Goldberg discussed Markle's comment on feeling "objectified" when she played the "briefcase girl" on the NBC show, from where she eventually exited.

Meghan Markle said:

"I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart."

However, her comments did not sit right with Whoopi Goldberg, who stated that people playing the game only had money in mind and did not think less of Markle because she was holding the briefcase. Goldberg further added that the objectification part was coming from Meghan Markle, and she would have to change her thinking since they are "performers," not "journalists."

Twitter was not happy with Whoopi Goldberg's remarks

After Whoopi Goldberg's comments questioning Meghan Markle's objectification claims went viral, Twitteratis slammed The Talk host for invalidating the Duchess of Sussex's experience on the now-defunct NBC show Deal or No Deal.

Several users also bashed the Academy Award winner for being biased against Markle when she supported the disgraced film director Roman Polanski.

Larich *maewest* 🌸💕💚💕 @MarieJamison9 @Kimberl83306396 @jannaherbison @TheView Anytime a woman speaks about her experiences; there's always another woman interrupting & attempting to invalidate. It wasn't about how Whoopi or Claudia felt; it was about how Meghan felt insecure/reduced in that setting & eventually moved on. This shouldn't be up for debate.

Spiffy @ChillNoCliqChic #TheView In my opinion, Whoopi is off on this one. Meghan Markle & all of the women would not have been on that show without having great shapes & being good-looking. I get what Meghan was saying. It wasn't for her & that is ok.

The Putin Price Drop @LarryAJRobinson



The Putin Price Drop @LarryAJRobinson

#theview The crazy part about Whoopi blaming and dismissing Meghan Markle on sexism in the entertainment industry is that no one at the table directly pushed back against what Whoopi said.

PoshKitchens @PoshKitchensLLC #Whoopi is wrong. Those game shows DO objectify women! Meghan took the job and realized that she didn't like how she felt and left. That's being self-aware. I can't stand how Whoopi tries to deny reality on topics like this. #TheView

Marilyn Cintron @MarilynCintron @TheView I usually agree with Whoopi but not this time. If Meghan felt objectified, in this job, then that was valid. Just because someone else, who did the same job didn't, doesn't make her feelings any less real. Be supportive of all women. Meghan was just stating her truth.

Carine B ✨Brazen Hussy✨ ♍️✈️🌎📸🐱🐶📖🎶🌸🐘🐘🐊🦚 @K_Rinou @TheView Disingenuous reporting distorting Meghan's OWN feelings which she has a right to.Very disappointed in such biased reporting,Whoopi Goldberg. Am sure u can do better than this hit piece.🤡Stooping so low, for clout? I used to be a fan even gave you some grace at ur Jews comments..

Larich *maewest* 🌸💕💚💕 @MarieJamison9 @AgathedeLili Whoopi comes across as a woman that would have discouraged & dismissed Weinstein victims. Yes some women are fine with the casting couch and they should tell their own stories. Meghan's feelings are HER own truth about HER experiences. That should never be up for debate.

Agathe de Lili @AgathedeLili

Agathe de Lili @AgathedeLili

Anyway, I love how Meghan is making conversations with her podcast. I am trying to understand Whoopi Goldberg' comments about the last #Archetypes episode. I don't get her. She makes it sounds like Meghan is telling people to not accept "Bimbos jobs"? But Meghan didn't.

My Duke and I Pod @MyDukeandI



My Duke and I Pod @MyDukeandI

Meghan spoke of her personal experience, why would you make a fool of yourself and discourage other women who may feel the same from speaking. @TheView Whoopi you are being disingenuous, do your homework & listen instead of using talking points, you've been there with Harvey Weinstein..

Quita✨ @merry_shai I love Whoopi, but why is she working so hard to invalidate another woman's feelings & experiences? Meghan never spoke bad about the show & only stated how SHE felt during her time there. It was HER own feelings. Then to attempt to shut down Sunny for disagreeing?

Demi Palopoli #GOPChristoFascistCoup #VoteBlue22 @demipal

I used to respect Whoopi.

Demi Palopoli #GOPChristoFascistCoup #VoteBlue22 @demipal

I used to respect Whoopi.

Not anymore @people How could you you question how an individual FEELS about something in their own skin? Meghan isn't telling other how to Feel OR Act. She was speaking about HER experience.

What exactly did Whoopi Goldberg say?

On October 19's episode of The Talk, Whoopi Goldberg questioned Meghan Markle's claims of feeling "objectified" for being the briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal. She said:

"On that show, you basically had a suitcase and they wanted to know: 'Is this the deal you want, or is this not the deal you want?' I don't know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They're thinking, I want the money."

The View @TheView MEGHAN MARKLE FELT OBJECTIFIED ON 'DEAL OR NO DEAL': Markle looked back at the beginning of her career in show business and admits being conflicted about her time as one of the briefcase-opening assistants on the game show — #TheView panel weighs in.

Goldberg then stated that Vanna White, who hosts Wheel of Fortune, does the same job and "is always in something interesting and beautiful." The Sister Act star then slammed Markle by stating:

"The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed, and that's what you have to change — because we're performers. When you're a performer, you take the gig. Sometimes, you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is."

While discussing the topic with her other co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg reminded Markle of what comes with this profession of being an actress. She said:

"We're not journalists, we're actors. You left, and that was your prerogative. But I feel bad because I don't think people were looking at these girls like this, I think people wanted the money. That's TV, baby. But, what did you think you were going to? You know that's what the show was."

On Markle's recent podcast episode, which had Paris Hilton as the guest, the 41-year-old star revealed how she felt like a bimbo after being "forced to be all looks and little substance."

"I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype."

As of writing, Whoopi Goldberg did not comment on the online backlash received for her remarks on Meghan Markle's confession.

