What did Whoopi Goldberg say? Oscar-winner sparks backlash with Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg recently came under fire after making controversial comments about the Holocaust. The acclaimed actress appeared on The View to discuss a Tennessee school’s ban of Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Maus.

According to the BBC, the graphic novel, centered on the journey of a Holocaust survivor, was banned after the school deemed it “inappropriate for 13-year-olds.” During a discussion about the ban, Goldberg claimed that the Holocaust was “not about race”:

“The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

As co-host Ana Navarro stated that the mass genocide was about “white supremacy” and targeted the “Jews and Gypsies,” Goldberg claimed that the former is “missing the point”:

“But these are two groups of white people. You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white because black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

In response to the statement, The View co-host Joy Behar argued that the Nazis considered Jews to be “a different race.”

StopAntisemitism.org @StopAntisemites



How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering!



Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis.How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering! Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis. How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering! https://t.co/nD8drxWpxJ

The heated discussion came to an abrupt end after Goldberg turned to the camera and went for a commercial break while others continued to speak.

However, the Oscar Award-winner left many people disappointed with her comments and faced severe backlash on social media.

"When you only see the world through an American lens"- Twitter reacts to Whoopi Goldberg’s remarks

Whoopi Goldberg faced severe criticism for controversial comments on the Holocaust (Image via Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in Hollywood, with numerous accolades and several acclaimed films to her credit. The recognized media personality has also served as a panelist on The View since 2007.

The Color Purple star is also a human rights advocate and is known for using her voice to speak for equality. However, the Golden Globe winner recently landed in hot waters after saying that the Holocaust was “not about a race.”

Several people were left upset with Goldberg’s comments, with many taking to Twitter to call out the actress for her opinion:

Paul A. Szypula @Bubblebathgirl Why did Whoopi Goldberg just downplay the Holocaust by saying it was “not about race” — just “two groups of white people”?



🤔 Why did Whoopi Goldberg just downplay the Holocaust by saying it was “not about race” — just “two groups of white people”?🤔

Joyce Day 🍊🍊🍊 @Daytobehappy So Whoopi doesn't think the Holocaust was about race and it was just too white groups going at each other? So Whoopi doesn't think the Holocaust was about race and it was just too white groups going at each other? https://t.co/VooBuNoD83

matt @mattxiv i love whoopi goldberg but saying that the holocaust “wasn’t about race” because it was “between two groups of white people” is what happens when you only see world events through an american lens i love whoopi goldberg but saying that the holocaust “wasn’t about race” because it was “between two groups of white people” is what happens when you only see world events through an american lens

Isaac de Castro @isaacdecastrog Whoopi’s characterization of the Holocaust as being between “two groups of white people” is further evidence that many Americans are incapable of understanding race and racism through any prism other than theirs. Whoopi’s characterization of the Holocaust as being between “two groups of white people” is further evidence that many Americans are incapable of understanding race and racism through any prism other than theirs.

Ben Shapiro @benshapiro Whoopi Goldberg: "The Holocaust isn't about race!"

Hitler in "Mein Kampf": "Is not their very existence founded on one great lie, namely, that they are a religious community, where as in reality they are a race?" Whoopi Goldberg: "The Holocaust isn't about race!"Hitler in "Mein Kampf": "Is not their very existence founded on one great lie, namely, that they are a religious community, where as in reality they are a race?"

Debra Messing✍🏻 @DebraMessing @WhoopiGoldberg You deeply hurt &offended me. By minimizing the horror of the Holocaust, the systematic annihilating of 6 MILLION Jews-which by the way IS a race-an attempted GENOCIDE to white on white crime? You “All Lives Matter,” -ed us. Devastating & dangerous. .@WhoopiGoldberg You deeply hurt &offended me. By minimizing the horror of the Holocaust, the systematic annihilating of 6 MILLION Jews-which by the way IS a race-an attempted GENOCIDE to white on white crime? You “All Lives Matter,” -ed us. Devastating & dangerous.

Brigitte Gabriel @ACTBrigitte Whoopi Goldberg is insane.



If the Holocaust wasn't about race...what was it about?!



It's time for Whoopi to retire. Whoopi Goldberg is insane.If the Holocaust wasn't about race...what was it about?!It's time for Whoopi to retire.

Matthew Kolken @mkolken Dear Whoopi Goldberg,



If the Holocaust wasn't about race why did the "master race" murder six million European Jews? Dear Whoopi Goldberg,If the Holocaust wasn't about race why did the "master race" murder six million European Jews?

Lucy Lipiner @LucyLipiner



I am a Holocaust survivor from NYC. My family was killed for not being white. Hitler & Nazis NEEDED to exterminate Jews because we weren’t "white enough" for them.



I'm happy to meet and educate you about what really happened in the Holocaust. Hi @WhoopiGoldberg I am a Holocaust survivor from NYC. My family was killed for not being white. Hitler & Nazis NEEDED to exterminate Jews because we weren’t "white enough" for them.I'm happy to meet and educate you about what really happened in the Holocaust. Hi @WhoopiGoldberg, I am a Holocaust survivor from NYC. My family was killed for not being white. Hitler & Nazis NEEDED to exterminate Jews because we weren’t "white enough" for them. I'm happy to meet and educate you about what really happened in the Holocaust. https://t.co/GAnEsVxTwx

Marina Medvin @MarinaMedvin Whoopi Goldberg is what happens when you replace history and factual education with emotional pandering. Whoopi Goldberg is what happens when you replace history and factual education with emotional pandering.

Linda V. Eldridge @LVEaddO4LOVE Please Whoopi. Saying the Holocaust was not about race is like saying slavery was not about race. Being Jewish & African was a key reason for deadly, brutal treatment. #TheView Please Whoopi. Saying the Holocaust was not about race is like saying slavery was not about race. Being Jewish & African was a key reason for deadly, brutal treatment. #TheView

Joyce Day 🍊🍊🍊 @Daytobehappy Whoopi called the Holocaust just two white groups going at it? The last time I checked it wasn't a civil war but a genocide! Whoopi called the Holocaust just two white groups going at it? The last time I checked it wasn't a civil war but a genocide!

Melissa Weiss @melissaeweiss This clip of Whoopi Goldberg saying that the Holocaust was not about race is a great reminder that there have only been two Jewish co-hosts in the 25-year history of @TheView , and none since 2016. This clip of Whoopi Goldberg saying that the Holocaust was not about race is a great reminder that there have only been two Jewish co-hosts in the 25-year history of @TheView, and none since 2016. https://t.co/ZlHBetzTfI

Vince Langman @LangmanVince Whoopi Goldberg is an anti-semite

Pass it on Whoopi Goldberg is an anti-semite Pass it on

In response to the mass criticism, Whoopi Goldberg issued an official apology on social media and took responsibility for her actions.

Also Read Article Continues below

The actress also apologized for hurting Jewish people around the world with her choice of words and said the community will always have her support.

Edited by Prem Deshpande