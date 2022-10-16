What time will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 Episode 5 air? Celebrity guest list explored

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 Episode 5 will air on ABC on Sunday, October 16 at 9 pm ET. The episode will also be made available on Hulu one day after the television premiere. The show will also be available on Hulu, Disney and ESPN+.

Players will spin the popular wheel on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune to determine which word puzzle will win them how much money. They can win up to $1 Million for their chosen charities.

Who are the players appearing on Episode 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune?

The episode will feature 3 celebrities playing a word puzzle game to win the maximum amount of money for a charity organization. The players are Phil Rosenthal, Carla Hall and Jet Tila.

Phil Rosenthal is a popular writer and producer known for his hit CBS series Everybody Loves Raymond. He graduated from Hofstra University in 1981 and was an actor before making the big career switch. He is also the writer of the book You're Lucky You're Funny: How Life Becomes a Sitcom. He is playing for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Carla Hall is a chef and a model. She was a part of Bravo's Top Chef Season 5 and Season 8. Hall graduated from Howard University in 1986 and has worked as a Certified Public Accountant. She also has a culinary certificate from L'Academie de Cuisine. She is playing for 4-H charity. Hall was the co-host of ABC's popular food show The Chew. She opened her restaurant in Carla Hall's Southern Kitchen, which closed in 2017.

47-year-old Jet Tila is is a professional chef from Los Angeles. He is the head chef of The Charleston and Pakpao Thai, Jet is a minor partner of Pei Wei Asian Kitchen and won Thailand's royal title of a culinary ambassador. He is playing for Spikes K-9 Fund. He has appeared on many Food Network shows and other culinary shows like The Best Thing I Ever Ate, Chopped, and Cutthroat Kitchen.

What happened on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune last week?

Last week on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Tig Notaro, Thomas Lennon and Nikki Glaser attempted to win $1 Million for the World Resources Institute charity, the Dogs Without Borders charity and the Ocean Conservancy charity respectively. Nikki was able to win $49,000 for her charity and scored the highest score in the episode.

In the bonus round, she was not told her winning amount as she solved a Show Biz word puzzle within the last 10 seconds. She had chosen the letter I and won $100,000 in the round but missed out on winning a million Dollars, which was under the letter N. Her total prize money was $149,100.

She also lost her turn as she chose the wrong alphabet, missing out on another chance to win $1 Million.

Thomas won $50,000 in the second round. He also missed the $1 Million mark and brought home $150,000.

Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is hosted by Sajak and Vanna White. Some of the guests on the show include Jenifer Lewis, Jim Jefferies, Kevin McKidd, Snoop Dogg and Tiki Barber. Bellamie Blackstone is producing the show this time instead of Mike Richards. The series description reads,

"Various celebrities compete against each other by solving word puzzles in order to win cash prizes that are determined by a spinning wheel."

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs on ABC every Sunday at 9 pm ET.

