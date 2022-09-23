Who is the richest celebrity contestant on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3? Rumored net worth explored

The legendary game show Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is set to return with its third season premiering on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on ABC. The show, featuring several celebrity contestants, will be hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White. The show's winner will be awarded $1 million to the charity of their choice.

This season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will also see some well-known celebrities, including rapper Snoop Dogg, Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd, and black-ish star Jenifer Lewis, among many others.

The official synopsis of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune reads:

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

With a rumored net worth of $150 million, American rapper Snoop Dogg is the richest contestant on Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Keep reading to check out the net worth of the other contestants.

Rumored net worth of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 contestants

1) Snoop Dogg

Rumored Net Worth - $150 million

The artist is one of the wealthiest and most successful rappers of all time. The 50-year-old rapper rose to fame when he was featured on Dr. Dre's debut solo, Deep Cover, and then on Dre's debut solo album, The Chronic.

2) Joel Madden

Rumored Net Worth - $40 million

The American singer, producer, actor, DJ, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador is best known as the lead vocalist for the pop-punk band Good Charlotte. Some of his released albums include The Chronicles of Life and Death, The Young and the Hopeless, and Generation Rx, among many others.

3) Tiki Barber

Rumored Net Worth - $16 million

The 47-year-old American retired football player represented the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL) for ten seasons. Following his football career, his fame continued to rise after becoming a correspondent and an author. He has also had a recurring appearance on Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) as Traci Johnson's husband.

4) Jaime Camil

Rumored Net Worth - $15 million

The Mexican-Brazilian actor, musician, and TV host is best known for his roles as Fernando Mendiola in La Fea Más Bella and Rogelio de la Vega in Jane the Virgin. He was nominated twice for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Jane the Virgin.

5) Kevin McKidd

Rumored Net Worth - $14 million

Actor, director, and occasional singer Kevin McKidd is best known for his role as Dr. Owen Hunt in Grey's Anatomy. He has appeared in over 100 episodes of the show since his debut in 2008 and was awarded the Prism Award for Best Performance in a Drama Series Multi-Episode Storyline in 2010.

6) Kristen Schaal

Rumored Net Worth - $6 million

The American actress, voiceover artist, comedian, writer, and producer is best known for her voice roles as Louise Belcher on Bob's Burgers and Mabel Pines on Gravity Falls. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Horsemen.

7) Amanda Seales

Rumored Net Worth - $3 Million

The American comedian, actress, DJ, and radio personality starred as Deonne Wilburn on the television series My Brother and Me from 1994 to 1995. In 2016, she portrayed the character of Tiffany DuBois on the TV series Insecure. She later hosted a talk show called The Real and released 3 EPs and two mixtapes as a solo artist. She was previously part of the musical group Floetry, which was nominated for five Grammy Awards.

8) Francia Raisa

Rumored Net Worth - $3 million

The American actress is well known for her roles in Bring it On: All or Nothing, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, The Cutting Edge 3, Chasing the Dream, and The Cutting Edge: Fire & Ice.

Francia was nominated for the category of Favorite TV Actress at the 2011 ALMA Awards and Choice Scene Stealer at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards. She also earned the title of Outstanding Female Rising Star in a Drama Series or Special at the 2011 Gracie Allen Awards for her role in The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

9) Jenifer Lewis

Rumored Net Worth - $2 million

The American actor and singer has appeared in films like films What's Love Got to Do With It (1993), Poetic Justice (1993), The Preacher's Wife (1996), The Brothers (2001), The Cookout (2004), Think Like a Man (2012).

Jenifer stars in the hit ABC show black-ish, where her hilarious portrayal of Ruby Johnson earned her a nomination for the 2016 Critics Choice Award.

10) Ron Funches

Rumored Net Worth - $500K

The actor and comedian starred as a regular on the NBC series Undateable. Since 2016, Ron has voiced the character of Sharzod in the TV series Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh. His recurring roles include works like Crash & Bernstein, Kroll Show, and Another Period.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestants will give their all to win the $1 million to donate to their choice of charities. Other than ABC, new episodes can be streamed live using services like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, and YouTube TV.

